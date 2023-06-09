Israel’s ‘prince of protocol’ shapes next generation of ambassadors

Yitzhak Eldan has traveled the world on behalf of the Israeli government, both as an ambassador and chief of protocol. Now, as he turns 80, he is embarking on a new mission: educating the future global ambassadors of the Jewish people.

Eldan spoke to the Magazine following the return from Morocco of his latest cohort of young leaders.

Born in Casablanca, Morocco, Eldan came to Israel at the age of 12 with his brother as part of Bnei Akiva. Their parents stayed behind. Immediately taken in by a Polish family on a religious kibbutz, he became an honorary Ashkenazi. To him this was important, as the racism that Mizrahi Jews faced at the time was rampant, so being like the other boys – and more – was essential for his success.

A sportsman, Eldan excelled as a youth and found himself well-positioned for army service and ultimately university studies at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. After university, he joined the Foreign Ministry as a diplomat, during which time he took up posts across the globe, including the US and Europe, in various Israeli government outposts.

A high point came in 1999 when Eldan was appointed Israeli ambassador to Denmark. In this role, he worked diligently to ensure that Israel’s image in Denmark remained true to its core values, particularly as Israel was ravaged by the violence of the Second Intifada during his tenure.

LEADING A Young Ambassadors delegation in Morocco: At Rabat University. (credit: AMBASSADORS CLUB)

Thereafter, he served as the country’s representative at UNESCO and the Council of Europe. Then, for seven years, Eldan was the Foreign Ministry’s chief of protocol, a role which earned him the title “prince of protocol.”

In this role, Eldan was careful to ensure that all visiting dignitaries to Israel were treated in the proper manner. He afforded gratitude to everyone, no matter what their job title or status.

“We teach them the relevant knowledge, communication skills, media and public speaking, and campaigns against antisemitism.” Yitzhak Eldan

Training the next generation of Israeli diplomats

FOLLOWING HIS retirement from the Foreign Ministry, Eldan shifted his focus to educating future diplomats, starting with the Ambassadors Club of Israel and its school that provides Israeli youth with the tools for future careers in foreign service.

Being a diplomat for the Jewish state is unlike any other foreign service role. With it come many challenges; constant attacks from all sides on Israel’s right to exist are commonplace. The program, which works in conjunction with the Foreign Ministry, has 50 courses around the country that last two to three years. Students start at age 14 and are ready for international work experience when they turn 17.

At its core, the program stresses the importance of values. Alongside this, Eldan says, “We teach them the relevant knowledge, communication skills, media and public speaking, and campaigns against antisemitism.”

One of the most important aspects of the program for participants is to meet and interact with the local Jewish communities wherever they go. This can be in synagogues, community centers and old age homes. Eldan tells of a recent trip to Morocco, one of the many initiatives that has sprung up following the passage of the Abraham Accords. During this trip, the group celebrated Purim in an old age home. “The people could not believe the energy of our kids,” he says.

This is essential for Eldan, as he truly believes that the future of the Jewish people requires strong relations with the Diaspora. “To teach the bond between Israel and the Diaspora is essential to the survival of the Jewish people,” he emphasizes.

On these trips, they also visit Jewish cemeteries and say Kaddish for Jews from past generations. Even though the youngsters don’t know the people they are saying Kaddish for, this is important as all Jews are bound together by time and history.

Visits to Holocaust memorials and hosting a ceremony at each one are other essential aspects of these trips. They also host ceremonies to honor the Righteous Among the Nations – i.e., people who helped Jews when they needed it most, such as Raoul Wallenberg.

One of the more unusual ceremonies was held in Spain, where, by and large, Jews remained unaffected by the Holocaust. Instead, “We went to a main square where Jewish books were burned during the Spanish Inquisition and held a ceremony there,” Eldan recounts, showing that Jewish history is pivotal to today.

STUDENTS ON the program complete their diplomacy in English, which Eldan says is the lingua franca of our time. He tells parents that fluency in English – speaking, reading and writing – is one of the most important keys to the success of their children.

In the past 10 years, Eldan has led 55 delegations across the world. Their trip to Morocco was a “huge success,” he says. With 26 students and six leaders, they were able to “connect with the locals on a deep level.”

Eldan speaks with enthusiasm about how well they were received by the Moroccans, who ensured their safety and care throughout their trips to Rabat, Marrakesh, Casablanca and Tangier.

This all fits in with his goals for the Ambassadors Club, which centers first and foremost around forging ties between Jewish Israelis and Jews in the Diaspora. Eldan laments the lack of interest that many Israeli youths have in their fellow Jews in the Diaspora.

The second goal is establishing a dialogue with non-Jewish peers – in schools, NGOs and youth movements. This carries over into the third goal: fighting antisemitism. As Jewish hatred rises globally, this has become ever more essential.

Combating antisemitism, says Eldan, is best achieved through dialogue and Holocaust memorial ceremonies, which help to bridge the gap between the past and the present, as well as serving as a constant reminder of how far antisemitism can go.

The fourth goal is to educate the youth on how political systems work outside of Israel, as learning how other countries operate is imperative to working with them in the future. Visiting Israeli embassies abroad to learn what Eldan calls “practical diplomacy” is also essential in learning about diplomats’ work on a day-to-day basis.

The fifth goal is to familiarize future leaders with the different cultures of the countries they may visit. Eldan ensures that the students are familiar with general terms of communication, as well as customs and manners that are specific to any given place.

The program also enables our youth to bring Israeli culture to the outside world, which stands as the sixth and final point: the ability to introduce oneself to a new country. On all the visits, Eldan has the students singing Hebrew songs with their peers abroad, thus forming deeper, more personal connections rather than superficial diplomatic ties. The result is having experiences that remain with the participants for life.

Among the many awards and honors that Eldan has received, the most important reward for him is building a future in which his “children and grandchildren can be proud to live.” 