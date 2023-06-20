The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
ZAGA opening modern design brand online

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 18:43
(photo credit: ASAF LEVI)
(photo credit: ASAF LEVI)

ZAGA is expanding and launching for the first time a young and modern design brand, under the name ZAGAMIX, which will be marketed online only.

The new brand is designed for hosting at home, with over 150 items, superbly designed and chic, which corresponds with the leading trends in the world of design.

(credit: ASAF LEVI) (credit: ASAF LEVI)

The new brand includes coffee and living room tables, designed cabinets, stools, and garden and balcony furniture. The items are characterized by fashionable, young, innovative and up-to-date designs, at accessible and attractive prices and with a fast delivery time of up to five business days.

According to Roi Geva, ZAGAMIX brand manager: “The goal is to create full synergy between the two brands ZAGA and ZAGAMIX, thereby providing a wide mix of products that will differentiate ZAGA in the design industry in Israel. The new brand is a significant growth engine, which will be made possible by connecting the end consumer and the designers to ZAGA dining areas, while providing special and high-quality design solutions at attractive prices.

(credit: Asaf Levi) (credit: Asaf Levi)

 “This is a young, colorful and kicking brand that provides solutions for home design in style, easily, efficiently and quickly, the products will add the design touch in all hospitality spaces: living room, kitchen, dining area, balcony and garden, at affordable prices and with a fast delivery time of up to five business days.”

The price range ranges from NIS 250-4,000 NIS. Examples of consumer prices: pedestal from NIS 550, coffee table from NIS 520, dresser from NIS 2,790, cabinets from NIS 3,450, and living room tables from NIS 810.

For more information: ZAGA



Tags design homes Furniture
