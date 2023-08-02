The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Cos Returns To New York Fashion Week This September

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 15:41
COS announces its return to New York Fashion Week this September with the launch of its Autumn Winter 2023 campaign. Following its debut show in September 2022, the London-based fashion brand will present its AW23 collection as part of the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s official schedule, engaging with communities at the forefront of fashion, art, music, and design.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA)  CEO Steven Kolb comments, “New York Fashion Week continues to be an important stage for global brands to make their mark. The CFDA is delighted to welcome COS back to the official NYFW schedule this September”. 

The show will take place on the 12th of September at 7 pm EDT and will be streamed live on cos.com.

More information on the show and Autumn Winter 2023 collection to follow in due course.



