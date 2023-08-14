The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The 'Waze' of the mall

By AVI LEVY
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 18:50
(photo credit: EYAL KEREN)
(photo credit: EYAL KEREN)

The Ofer mall chain is launching an innovative navigation system within the chain's malls, to improve the entertainment and shopping experience of its customers and provide additional value services for the tenants. The investment in the system is estimated at about 600 thousand NIS.

The system was implemented in the 'My Ofer' application in the group's 14 indoor malls, and is in the process of being implemented in 4 of the open air Ofer malls as well. The system detects the real time location of visitors using advanced digital tools and smart technologies that allow visitors to easily navigate between the various stores, places of entertainment and attractions in the mall.

This is one of the most advanced and innovative navigation systems in the world. It offers a variety of capabilities that help locate specific stores and places of entertainment in the mall with quick accessibility and routes to points of interest. It also provides up-to-date information in real time about events and places of entertainment in the mall while providing personalized value propositions through accurate location and time-based advertising. the app provides  information on promotions, benefits and a has a variety of other gamification options.

Credit - PRCredit - PR

Through the system, it will be possible to offer mall tenants a wide variety of innovative value proposals. They will be able to comunicate with mall visitors in accordance with the shoppers location and personal preferences by using the measurement of "physical conversion ratio" (the amount of people passing by the store versus the amount of people entering). Sellers will be able to optimize allocated time for shopping and more.

According to Itai Banyan, Vice President of Business Development and Innovation at Melisron Group: "The new system will make it possible to improve the experience of shopping and spending time in malls, and to offer tailored value promotions. It will also produce qualitative data that will be able to assist in making operational and marketing decisions, while maintaining the privacy of the users."

Banyan also said: "Approximately 70 million visits per year are made to the 18 Ofer malls. We are the first group in Israel to implement one of the best and most advanced navigation systems in the world in all of the chain's malls. We are constantly testing new technologies. We have tested different navigation system for about a year and a half, including Augmented reality-based systems, and finally chose a navigation system from an international company. The system is user-friendly and one of the most advanced and best available that currently operates in airports, train stations and shopping malls around the world including Formula 1 racing complexes."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
3

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
4

Israeli model accompanying Travis Scott kicked out of Egypt hotel

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by