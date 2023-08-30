Israeli President Herzog to pay state visits to Slovakia, Austria

The global fight against terrorism and antisemitism will be high on the agenda during President Isaac Herzog’s state visits to Slovakia and Austria next week.

Herzog, who will meet with the countries’ leaders, is also expected to discuss mutual strategic interests and ways to deepen relations.

He will be the guest of the president of Slovakia on September 4 and of the president of Austria the next day. He will also meet with senior government officials, and members of the Jewish community, of both countries.

Meeting government and Jewish officials in Slovakia and Austria

In Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, Herzog will be officially welcomed by President Zuzana Caputova. He is scheduled to hold a working meeting with Prime Minister Ludovit Odor as well as other government officials.

Herzog will be briefed on Bratislava’s rich Jewish history by leaders of the community. In Vienna, he will be welcomed by President Alexander van der Bellen, and will meet subsequently with Chancellor Karl Nehammer and other dignitaries, as well as Jewish community leaders.

Vienna, Austria. (credit: LEONHARD FOEGER / REUTERS)

At the conclusion of his Austrian visit, Herzog will participate in a festive ceremony at the former home of the Zionist visionary Theodor Herzl.