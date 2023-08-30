The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli President Herzog to pay state visits to Slovakia, Austria

President Isaac Herzog, who will meet with the countries’ leaders, is also expected to discuss mutual strategic interests and ways to deepen relations.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 19:28
President Isaac Herzog in his office at Beit Hanassi. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
President Isaac Herzog in his office at Beit Hanassi.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The global fight against terrorism and antisemitism will be high on the agenda during President Isaac Herzog’s state visits to Slovakia and Austria next week.

Herzog, who will meet with the countries’ leaders, is also expected to discuss mutual strategic interests and ways to deepen relations.

He will be the guest of the president of Slovakia on September 4 and of the president of Austria the next day. He will also meet with senior government officials, and members of the Jewish community, of both countries.

Meeting government and Jewish officials in Slovakia and Austria

In Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, Herzog will be officially welcomed by President Zuzana Caputova. He is scheduled to hold a working meeting with Prime Minister Ludovit Odor as well as other government officials.

Herzog will be briefed on Bratislava’s rich Jewish history by leaders of the community. In Vienna, he will be welcomed by President Alexander van der Bellen, and will meet subsequently with Chancellor Karl Nehammer and other dignitaries, as well as Jewish community leaders.

Vienna, Austria. (credit: LEONHARD FOEGER / REUTERS) Vienna, Austria. (credit: LEONHARD FOEGER / REUTERS)

At the conclusion of his Austrian visit, Herzog will participate in a festive ceremony at the former home of the Zionist visionary Theodor Herzl.



