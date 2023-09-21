Netanyahu to South Korean president: 'We'll be more successful together'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discussed cooperation between Israel and South Korea on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday night, with Netanyahu stressing "if we cooperate, we will be even more successful together."

The two discussed a long list of fields for cooperation and agreed to hold coordinated staff work in order to examine each topic.

"Israel and South Korea have great opportunities - we are both democratic countries that develop forward-looking technologies. I usually say that 'the future belongs to those who promote innovation' - and we are two nations that stand out in innovation. If we cooperate, we will be even more successful together."

The two also discussed current regional and international issues. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the UNGA. (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

Netanyahu invites Yoon to visit Israel

Netanyahu invited Yoon to visit Israel. If Yoon were to visit, he would be the first sitting South Korean president to visit Israel. "I fondly remember my visit to your country, and your visit to us will be an excellent opportunity to strengthen the mutual ties of friendship," said Netanyahu.

"On this occasion, you should include a delegation of businessmen from the fields of technology on your visit, so that we can work together to accelerate in the future not only the trade between us, but also our joint ventures and research and development. In this spirit, I welcome you here as a great friend of Israel."