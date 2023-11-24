Father and husband of three hostages, who has united with them for the first time in 49 days, asked to thank the IDF, but also urged for the release of all hostages.

Yoni Asher, whose wife Doron and daughters Aviv Asher (2) and Raz Asher (5), were released from Hamas captivity, shared a statement after they arrived back safely. "My family, Doron, Raz and Aviv have returned home from captivity. I am determined to help my family recover from the trauma and the terrible ordeal we've endured, all for the sake of our children and Doron.

"Though challenging days still lie ahead, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to our sons, who endured great suffering, as well as to the IDF, the Israeli government, and the Security Cabinet for their dedicated efforts. I extend my thanks to the wonderful people of Israel for their unwavering support," Asher said in his statement.

An Israeli hostage and her daughter are seen hugging an IDF officer amid their release from Hamas captivity on November 24, 2023 (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)

Thank you to the Families of the Captives organization

"A profound thank you goes to the Families of the Captives organization, which tirelessly works towards bringing them all back. While I am overjoyed to have my family back, it's important to acknowledge that there are still people in captivity at this very moment, whose hearts are shattered. I am committed to doing everything in my power to ensure that every hostage returns home."

"The families of the hostages are not just names on posters or slogans; they are real people. They have become my new family from this day forward, and I will continue to work tirelessly until the last captive returns home. Thank you to everyone for your support," he concluded.

Aviv, Raz and their mother Doron Katz Asher were kidnapped on October 7th from the home of their grandmother in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Doron's mother, Efrat Katz (69), was murdered by Hamas. Doron's husband, Yoni, last contacted them when Doron informed him that terrorists had entered the house they were in and that Gadi Moses, Efrat's partner, had been taken by the terrorists.

Yoni tracked Doron's phone to a location in Gaza and discovered a video showing the family members being driven into Gaza on a pickup truck. Yoni, who has been trying to leverage his family's German citizenship, called it "the battle of his life" and sought international involvement, including reaching out to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for help.