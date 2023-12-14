Award granted to 10 olim who contributed to war effort

Ten young olim (immigrants to Israel) from English-speaking countries have been recognized for making exceptional contributions to strengthen the State of Israel during the Swords of Iron War. Nefesh B’Nefesh bestowed their Maor Youth Prize to honor the young Olim who have made an impact on the Jewish state and who serve as a guiding light in their local communities.

The Maor Youth Prize, which was initiated last year to honor young Olim who have made an impact in Israel, received applications from dozens of young Olim from English-speaking countries – including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, UK, and the US The recipients were chosen by a panel of esteemed committee members.

As we celebrate the spirit of Hanukkah, we find inspiration in these young Olim who have emerged triumphant over the hurdles of acclimating to new communities, schools, and social circles after making Aliyah, while at the same time choosing to focus outwards and becoming rays of light and hope for the greater Israeli community,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh.

This year's prize winners, ranging from ages 11-18, have made Aliyah with their families from around the world and have settled in communities throughout Israel.

The following are the details of the 2023 Maor Youth Prize recipients:

Noa Chen, Miya Tal, Eden Leah and Yoni Anders (11-15): The four siblings made Aliyah from London and now live in Modi’in. Since the beginning of the war, they took it upon themselves to help supply food for hungry soldiers. As such, they’ve been cooking and ordering food, making sandwiches, acquiring protein bars, helmets, sanitary supplies, vests, boots, blankets and more. To do so, they’ve set up a network of cooks, suppliers, sponsors and drivers. They also have worked to ensure that every soldier has a tzitzit and started off by organizing tzitzit-tying in their home.

Ora Weinstein (17): Made Aliyah from East Brunswick, NJ and now lives in Maale Adumim. Leveraging her leadership role as counselor in Bnei Akiva, when the Swords of Iron war began, Weinstein jumped into action by driving to a nearby factory in Mishor Adumim, where she folded uniforms for hospital workers. She also initiated an afternoon program where mothers whose husbands were in the army could bring their young children. There, she arranged face painting, toys and coordinated the logistics including arranging for security for an armed guard and getting approvals from the municipality. She also arranged lunch for 400 soldiers, set up a day-long activity for kids and adults with special needs and regularly baked challah on Fridays and delivered them to army bases.

Shayna Katzman (18): Made Aliyah from Toronto to live in Zichron Yaakov. Katzman made Aliyah during the Covid-19 pandemic and since the war broke out, helped evacuees staying in hotels - especially children with special needs - and packaged food for soldiers.

Ariela Marmour (18): Made Aliyah from Maplewood, NJ and now resides in Mitzpe Netofa. A counselor in Bnei Akiva and Oz, Marmour has been organizing, cooking, collecting essential equipment for soldiers and delivering the supplies. Back home, she has helped run the youth program for children when school was out of session due to the war.

Chaya Neeman (13): Made Aliyah from the UK and now resides in Netanya. Since the war began, she raised funds for lone soldiers by creating and selling greeting cards and making jewelry and giving the proceeds to charity. She also assisted her family with hosting an evening of song and solidarity and walks the dog for a family from Kibbutz Be’eri on a regular basis.

Aderet Eisen (16): Made Aliyah from Los Angeles and has since made Ramat Beit Shemesh her home. A counselor in Ezra, she cooked and packaged meals for soldiers and babysat for those in reserves. She also spread the message of solidarity by creating signs advocating for unity around his neighborhood, organized an Hafrashat Challah event in honor of soldiers, refugees and the hostages, volunteered at farms, worked with Christian youth who came to Israel with Israel365 and helped run a carnival for refugee families in Jerusalem.

Liran Nathan (16): Made Aliyah to Raanana from South Africa. A gabai at a youth minyan at his local synagogue, Nathan is also Bnei Akiva counselor, and volunteers for MADA. He also ran the largest distribution center in Raanana where he worked with drivers and other volunteers who helped soldiers from the Hermon in the North to Eilat in the South. The center sent out over 6 trucks, 4 trailers, an ambulance, 200 cars and 4,500 boxes of food, clothes, hygiene products and combat equipment.