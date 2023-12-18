Newlyweds ditch their honeymoon in Italy to volunteer at Pitchon-Lev

The chances that Taiwan's ambassador to Israel randomly meets with Taiwanese citizens volunteering in the Jewish state in times of war seem very low. However, even this can happen at the Emergency Logistics Headquarters established by Pitchon-Lev.

Among the many who volunteered with Pitchon-Lev during the first sixty days of the conflict were the head of Taiwan's Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Tel Aviv to Israel, Abby Ya-Ping Lee, and her team.

Under her leadership, the Office has provided financial support to assist displaced families and communities in northern Israel.

"I am proud to stand by Israel and join forces with Pitchon-Lev," she said.

"The collaboration with this organization is an example of Taiwan's spirit, which is committed to helping people in need without distinguishing between ethnic origin, religion, or gender," added the ambassador, who was excited to meet Taiwanese citizens living in Israel and working with the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem (ICEJ).

ICEJ volunteers and employees have been coming to the Emergency Logistics Headquarters daily to assist in packing food baskets and equipment and preparing them to be delivered where they are needed. Eli Cohen and Abby Lee at Pitchon-Lev’s emergency headquarters. (credit: Foni Mesika)

"We are privileged to help Pitchon-Lev in delivering food and supplies across the country," said Nicole Yoder, the Welfare Director of ICEJ. "We are grateful for this opportunity."

With the quick response to the organization's call for donations from the public and the numerous contributions that flowed even from the first moments, Pitchon-Lev received many requests from individuals to physically assist, volunteer, and provide any necessary support.

Since the beginning of the war, Pitchon-Lev has recorded a very positive response to its call for support from the public. This has allowed the organization to fulfill the endless individual requests for assistance it has received in the past two months.

In the past eight weeks, thousands of Israelis have volunteered as part of the organization's activities during the war.

In addition to the holistic assistance the organization provides in the field, Pitchon-Lev has gathered an impressive number of volunteers from organizations, private and public companies, local authorities, public figures, and citizens. Secular and religious, Jews, Arabs, and Christians, and even many who came to Israel from different parts of the world, all came to volunteer and contribute.

Members of the Knesset also came to support Pitchon-Lev's war efforts and lend a hand in packing food parcels. Just days after October 7, the Legal Advisor to the Knesset designated Pitchon-Lev as the official fundraising entity for the Knesset, a decision without precedent in Israel's 75-year history. The delegation of MKs volunteering at Pitchon-Lev's Emergency Headquarters marked an additional step in the unique collaboration between the organization and the country's parliament. Newlywed Samantha volunteers at Pitchon-Lev. (credit: PR - Pitchon Lev)

"I looked for a place to volunteer, and I decided to come to Pitchon-Lev," Chaim, a volunteer from Bnei Brak, said. "We prepared packages for displaced Israelis, and we hope they will help them."

"Everyone is volunteering, packing, and doing a lot of things," Guy, another volunteer, added. "I came here with some friends to do something good."

Jews from around the world have also come to Pitchon-Lev to volunteer.



After the war broke out, Carolina, a flight attendant from Quebec, Canada, decided to take some time off work and come to Israel.

"I heard about the events on October 7 while flying, and I immediately felt that I needed to be here and help in any way I can," she highlighted. "Within a few days, I was here."

'Like a family'

Several groups of alumni of Taglit-Birthright also helped Pitchon-Lev.

"I got married three weeks ago, and we were just about to leave for our honeymoon in Italy when we received the email from Taglit-Birthright offering us to volunteer at Pitchon-Lev, and we signed up immediately," said Samantha from New York.

She and her husband decided to give up their trip and volunteer instead.

"For the past ten days, we have been spending our honeymoon here," Samantha said. "We are happier here, having the opportunity to give something to others."

"Everyone keeps thanking us, but this is not something we need to be thanked for," she added. "Pitchon-Lev is family to us, and we are so happy that we can be here and help."

Pitchon-Lev's CEO Eli Cohen emphasized that the Emergency Headquarters represents more than just a facility to volunteer.

"This place is not just a center to volunteer and give assistance; it is an empowerment center," he noted. "After October 7, many people felt they lost confidence in humanity. And here, two months into the war, we restore faith in humanity. Jews, Arabs, Christians, Israelis, people from abroad, and citizens from all sectors come here and work together.

"Everyone is united, opening their hearts and building great hope for the future," he concluded.

Since the beginning of the war, Pitchon-Lev has been one of the organizations standing at the forefront of the Israeli home front, in addition to continuing to assist people in need in breaking the cycle of poverty. To support Pitchon-Lev, click here.

This article was written in cooperation with Pitchon-Lev.