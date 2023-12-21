Against the backdrop of the war against Hamas, residents of Bat Hefer in the Hefar Valley claim that they hear digging beneath their homes alongside explosion sounds coming to them from the Tulkarm area. Gadi Ohayon, a resident of Bat Hefer, spoke on Thursday with Ben Caspit and Yinon Magal on their show on 103FM and expressed his opinion on the ongoing situation.

"The situation is really not good," Ohayon stated. "We live in a constant state of insecurity, the settlement is targeted with direct and indirect fire almost every day. We can show you pictures of shells from our yards."

"Let's say that one day we receive reports of three to four incidents, then one quiet day, and then another two days with incidents. We hear shootings; we find shells in our yards, in inner houses, not those adjacent to the fence," he continued.

Bat Hefer (credit: Wikimedia Commons/GevBen)

"At night, we wake up from explosions, the enemy really enjoys annoying us during hours when we're all turning right and left in bed, and we feel very helpless," Ohayon continued. "We feel that any response on our part to these activities that our enemies are trying to carry out against us is treated on a point-by-point basis. We need to understand that what they did on October 7 is a model for what they plan to do."

Ohayon added that, "A large part of the residents in the area, especially in our settlements, report noises of digging. A geological survey was carried out by someone from the security system, and the findings were not revealed to us. "We are civilians, so we shouldn't know everything." Later, he claimed, "They are rocking us, just like they rocked the South and just like they rock the North. We are no less at risk. Maybe it won't happen in a minute, but we can't be surprised. Once they cross the fence of Bat Hefer and the nearby settlements, Kfar Saba, Raanana, Hadera, Netanya, and the entire line will come under fire, up to the sea."

We, the residents of the settlements, receive messages, 'A warning shot was fired from our side as a response to a shot fired at the fence of this settlement or another settlement'. A warning shot? Did you scare them away? You have to take off a shell, lift it up in the air, and cut it into a million pieces. Scatter them like a puzzle, whoever shoots in our direction, scatter him like a puzzle."

"I have a soldier in the army already, and I have children who are going to be soldiers. If we don't take care of these people, of these children, what army will we have later?" Ohayon wondered, adding, "Let them establish a defense line so that when one raises an M-16, a grenade launcher, and aims the barrel in our direction, scatter it, really scatter it."