October 7: The Day After - Will the war change Israel forever?

Israel has initiated the withdrawal of some reservists from Gaza, yet the conflict with Hamas persists. Amidst ongoing hostilities, it's crucial to engage in discussions on charting a path back to normalcy.

Ono Academic College, in collaboration with the Jerusalem Post, is launching “Conversation Corner,” an engaging series about the issues that the State of Israel and the Jewish Diaspora will be grappling with the day after the war.

The first episode will air on January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. Israel time, 12 p.m. EST on jpost.com and the Jerusalem Post's Facebook page.

Speakers will include Prof. Tova Hartman, dean of Humanities and Social Sciences at Ono, Dr. Adi Brender, head of the Research Department at the Bank of Israel and Brig. General (Ret.) Yossi Kuperwasser, former head of IDF Defence Intelligence Analysis Division and Director General of the Strategic Affairs Ministry, who currently serves as the Director for Regional Affairs at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and as a fellow at the Misgav Institute.

The experts will discuss the impact of the war on Israeli society and on fields such as education, economy, and general security.

Our Speakers:

Prof. Tova Hartman, Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences at Ono Academic College. Tova Hartman. (credit: JERUSALEM POST STAFF)

Brig. General (Ret.) Yossi Kuperwasser, former head of IDF Defence Intelligence Analysis Division. Brig. General (Ret.) Yossi Kuperwasser (credit: Courtesy)