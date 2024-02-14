Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo toured southern Israeli communities harmed by Hamas’s October 7 terror attack, on Tuesday, with Israeli businessman and philanthropist Yossi Sagol.

Sagol, a friend of Pompeo who encouraged him to extend his visit to Israel, said, "Secretary Pompeo and his wife Susan's visit to Israel during these times underscores the depth of their connection and dedication to the people of Israel.

“I firmly believe that his firsthand observations are essential to highlighting the tragic realities faced by Israel's citizens and will further enhance the opportunities to effectively convey the events of that fateful day. We sincerely appreciate the unwavering support of Secretary Pompeo and Susan during these challenging times.”

The pair began the tour by visiting Kibbutz Kfar Aza, where they received a briefing from an IDF official. Following this, the former official made the journey to the site of the site of the Nova festival massacre in Re’im.

Visiting Re'im, Pompeo and Sagol paid their respects to the victims of the Hamas attack. Many young festival goers had been murdered from the site and numerous others kidnapped by Hamas, some of whom are still being held captive in Gaza.

The tour finished in the southern city of Ofakim, where the pair were delivered a briefing by Mayor Itzik Danino.

While receiving the briefing in Ofakim, Pompeo was awarded the opportunity to speak with with mayors from settlements in the West Bank and other representatives from the Bloomberg Sagol Center for City Leadership program. The discussions centered on the challenges faced by communities within Israel and the West Bank since October 7.

While in Ofakim, Pompeo also spoke with hostage families and heard fist-person accounts from Nova festival survivors.

Pompeo's comments on the trip

Reflecting on what he had seen and the people he had met, Pompeo said: “I’ve been to Israel on numerous occasions. But this visit has been the most poignant and the most heartbreaking."

“What happened on October 7 was so shocking and so sadistic that the trauma is felt constantly, everywhere by everyone. And yet, their resilience is truly inspiring. Every Israeli continues to sacrifice and give so much to help their countrymen and defend their nation," he said.

“The ongoing tragedy of hostages held in Gaza demands our collective efforts to bring them home," he continued, "I stand with Israel. I stand with the Jewish people, and I support the resolute victory of Israel in this war against evil.”

The visit was appreciated by MK Danny Danon, Israel's former Ambassador to the UN, who said: “I thank former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his visit to Israel and his steadfast support and moral clarity against the evil forces we are facing. The innocent people still being held captive, and the destruction and devastation in Israel's southern communities, continue to inflict a nightmarish reality on our citizens. We have no choice but to persevere and fight for victory and the complete eradication of Hamas who is unyielding in its genocidal mission."

“It is crucial to recognize that Israel cannot emerge victorious with one hand tied behind its back. We seek the support of the US because although we are currently battling this enemy it threatens both our nations and the entire world," said Danon.