Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for unilateral Palestinian statehood, explaining to reporters on Saturday night that it would reward Hamas for the October 7 massacre, stressing that any agreement with Ramallah must be done through direct talks.

“We will not submit to international dictates regarding a future agreement with the Palestinians,” Netanyahu said. “I made it clear in the cabinet – and I repeat and emphasize to the world tonight as well: an agreement will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions,” he said.

Israel under Netanyahu's leadership

“Israel, under my leadership, will continue to strongly oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state,” Netanyahu said. “When do you want to give this unilateral recognition? After the terrible massacre of the 7th of October. There can be no greater reward for terrorism” that is unprecedented in scope, the prime minister said, adding that Doing so would prevent “any future peace agreement.”

Netanyahu issued a similar statement in an X post on Friday after the security cabinet met the previous night.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) had demanded such a clarification after The Washington Post published an article about US plans with Arab allies to advance a two-state resolution to the conflict. That drive would be part of a larger regional arrangement that would involve a Gaza ceasefire and Saudi normalization with Israel. PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich confer in the Knesset, last week. Moody’s announcement on lowering Israel’s credit rating is viewed by both Netanyahu and Smotrich as politically motivated, the writer notes. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Some European countries have also increasingly talked about unilateral Palestinian statehood recognition.

Netanyahu, in his statements, was careful to speak of opposition to “unilateral” Palestinian statehood while avoiding talk of two states as he spoke of a potential for talks with the Palestinians for a future agreement. Advertisement

Blinken's statements regarding a Palestinian state

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke of Palestinian statehood during his meeting in Munich with President Isaac Herzog on Saturday. According to the State Department, Blinken “underscored the US commitment to lasting peace in the region, including through the establishment of a Palestinian state with security guaranteed for Israel.”

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Saturday the only pathway toward security and stability in the Middle East, including Israel, was through a Palestinian state.

When asked in a panel at the Munich Security Conference about the normalization of ties with Israel, Faisal said the kingdom was now concentrated on a truce in the Gaza war.

“We are focused on a ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and we are focused on humanitarian access for the people of Gaza,” he said.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stated it would not open diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized.

Blinken told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that there is “an extraordinary opportunity” in the coming months for Israel to normalize ties with its Arab neighbors.

The top US diplomat said there were genuine efforts led by Arab countries to revitalize the Palestinian Authority so it can be more effective in representing the Palestinians.

“Virtually every Arab country now genuinely wants to integrate Israel into the region to normalize relations... to provide security commitments and assurances so that Israel can feel more safe,” Blinken said.

“And there’s also, I think, the imperative, that’s more urgent than ever, to proceed to a Palestinian state that also ensures the security of Israel.”