18 ways OneFamily has been making a difference since October 7

On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists murdered, raped, mutilated, burned and destroyed entire families. Some 1200 lives were lost and thousands more people were left wounded in body and soul.

Since then, OneFamily has been tirelessly working around the clock to assist the victims in every conceivable manner. Bereaved parents on a therapeutic trip in Cyprus. (credit: ONEFAMILY)

Throughout six months of crisis, mourning, and pain, here are numerous ways in which OneFamily has provided indispensable support to bereaved children, spouses, parents and victims:

925 home visits were made to newly bereaved and wounded families. 856 families received direct financial aid. 500+ volunteers found homes for evacuees, distributed food, and made packages of food and toys for evacuated and bereaved families. 100 laptops were distributed to the wounded, evacuees, and the newly widowed and orphaned. 285 newly bereaved siblings joined OneFamily and now take part in activities. 42 volunteers visit wounded soldiers in hospitals daily, bringing them healthy drinks and tasty food. 60 volunteer counselors and 65 “big brothers/sisters” support newly and previously bereaved children. 650 bereaved parents and 50 widows, whose husbands were killed from October 7 onward, participated in 19 therapeutic trips to the Secret Forest in Cyprus. 46 newly bereaved brothers and sisters went on a therapeutic journey to the Czech Republic, while 11 orphans who lost both parents participated in a therapeutic ski trip. 350 bereaved children, mostly newly bereaved, attended a 3-day therapeutic pre-Passover camp. 35 new 10-session therapy groups were formed to process bereavement, including wives of wounded soldiers, widows, bereaved parents, siblings, grandparents, and parents of widows. 42 meetings for bereaved youth focused on peer group team-building and learning to "make room." 25 bereaved and orphaned young girls celebrated their bat mitzvahs together. 283 hours of reiki energy-stimulating therapy to victims were administered by a volunteer from the USA and 48 hours of massage therapy and 96 hours of hydrotherapy were administered by volunteers in hospitals and to bereaved families. 350 volunteers packed 2900 Purim packages (mishloach manot) for bereaved families and wounded soldiers countrywide. Delivered by hundreds of police officers countrywide 350 terror victims and volunteers representing OneFamily ran in the Jerusalem Marathon. 120 bereaved family members represented terror victims in France, in a ceremony in Paris hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by OneFamily. 400 bereaved family members with an empty seat at their Seder table have registered for OneFamily Pesach Seder and retreat, with activities and support for the whole family.

There are thousands of Israelis in pain from trauma, injury, displacement and loss today. There are hundreds of ways that we can support them and help get each and everyone back on their feet.

This article was written in cooperation with OneFamily.