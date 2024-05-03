This is what this year’s Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony will look like amid the war

Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who is in charge of the array of upcoming state ceremonies commemorating Remembrance Day and Independence Day, held a briefing on Thursday regarding the 76th torch-lighting ceremony, and said that during the ceremony, 12 commemorative torches will be lit, with the October 7 attacks at the center of the ceremony.

Regev detailed the changes that were made for this year's ceremony, including the fact that the torches will be lit by groups and not by individuals.

According to the minister, there will be no fireworks at this year's ceremony and the artistic section will be adapted to accommodate the event. The ceremonial section will be reduced, and during the ceremony, references to fighting in the north and south, the hostages, the evacuees, the wounded, the disabled, and the reservists, and the security and rescue forces will be incorporated. The aforementioned ceremony will be filmed in advance and will take place without an audience, following consultations with security personnel.

"This year there will be no celebrations like last year. It's hard for us to celebrate during a war and when there are 133 hostages still in Hamas captivity," Regev said.

Uncertainty of war influences ceremony

"The task of choosing torch lighters from thousands of recommendations is impossible. This year, the torches will be lit in groups." She also announced that "the ceremony will be held on video, without an audience, because the war is in progress and we don't know how the different fronts will develop." Israeli minister of Transportation Miri Regev holds a press conference ahead of Israel's 75th Independence Day Ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, on April 19, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"We don't know what will happen in Gaza, what will happen in Rafah, how it will develop in the north, and in light of that, I want to ensure that the ceremony will take place because there is no question that the ceremony should take place like every year," said Regev and added: "I made a decision that the right thing to do is not to cancel the ceremony, and rather film it without an audience."

Regev clarified that she will ask Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deliver a short recorded speech at the torch-lighting ceremony, noting "The length and scope of the video depends on reality. It is important to have a video of the Prime Minister speaking of the current reality ..." According to Regev, this is anchored in the regulations of the ceremony.