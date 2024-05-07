Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel chosen as Israel’s leading business hotel for 2024

The World Travel Awards website has selected the Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel as the leading business hotel in Israel for 2024. Located on the Tel Aviv-Jaffa waterfront adjacent to Gordon Marina, the 15-story hotel includes suites with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, a business lounge, and more. The hotel’s rooftop features a 360-degree view of Tel Aviv-Jaffa with a fitness area, spa, and rooftop pool.

The World Travel Awards annually honors excellence in the travel industry, and The Wall Street Journal has described its award as the “Oscar of the Travel Industry.” The results are based on travel agencies, industry professionals, and the general public from more than 160 countries.

Yossi Navi, general manager of the Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel: “We are delighted to have won the title as the leading business hotel in Israel for the eighth time in the prestigious 2024 World Travel Awards. It symbolizes the hard work invested by the hotel staff to turn the hotel into a leading destination for business leaders and tourists, as well as diplomats and heads of state who regularly stay at the hotel. I would like to thank the loyal guests of the hotel who continue to choose us as the home hotel for their visits.”

This article was written in cooperation with Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel.