WATCH: AACI Mourns, Remembers and Hopes

Thursday, May 9, 2024 • 5 PM Israel Time | 10 AM EST | 7 AM PST

Join AACI - Association of Americans and Canadians in Israel in a memorial ceremony at the KKL Rabin Forest near Sha’ar Hagai, commemorating the sacrifice of North Americans who have fallen in service to the State of Israel or as victims of terror, and praying for the release of the hostages.

The event, which will be conducted in English, will begin at 17:00 with a tour and explanation of the memorial site. The ceremony will start at 17:30 and will feature remarks from US Ambassador Jack Lew, Mr. Michael Mancini, Trade Counsellor of the Canadian Embassy in Israel, General (Res.) Doron Almog, Chairman of the Jewish Agency, representatives from the IDF and Israeli government, families of the fallen, and parents of the hostages.

Joseph Gitler, the founder of Leket Israel and the father-in-law of David Schwartz h”yd, who fell in battle in Gaza, will be the keynote speaker.

The ceremony will include heartfelt interviews with family members of the fallen, messages of solidarity from esteemed dignitaries, narratives of bravery, and the unveiling of the names of the newly fallen on AACI’s Memorial Wall.

Since before the establishment of the State and until October 7, 360 individuals have made the ultimate sacrifice. Sadly, over 75 names will be added to AACI’s Memorial Wall who have fallen since the beginning of the war on October 7.