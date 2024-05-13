Chaos at ceremonies: Mourners confront government members during speeches

Family members of hostages and Israelis confronted ministers who represented Israel's government at Remembrance Day ceremonies around the country Monday morning.

Among other incidents, a fight broke out between mourners during National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's speech at the military cemetery in Ashdod after some protested his speech, Israeli media reported.

Mourners interrupt Netanyahu's speech

Mourners yelled out at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he spoke at a ceremony on Jerusalem's Mount Herzl, and one man flew an Israeli flag that said "7.10" on it as he spoke.

Einav Zangauker, mother of the hostage Matan Zangauker, who is still being held in Hamas captivity, confronted Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, asking him to save those hostages who are still alive, Kan reported.

Smotrich responded, "We are committed to bringing [the hostages] back, and we are acting to do so." A state memorial ceremony for victims of terror, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, May 13, 2024, during Memorial Day which commemorates the fallen Israeli soldiers and victims of terror. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Chanting "shame" during memorial speech

Mourners interrupted Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf's speech in Rehovot chanting "shame," Health Minister Uriel Busso was confronted as he spoke at a military cemetary in Petach Tikva.

A man, who identified himself as a bereaved brother, yelled at Busso that there were "132 hostages in Gaza and soldiers you are abandoning in Gaza," as others in the crowd yelled at him that it was not the place to protest.

"How are you not ashamed?" he yelled as soldiers escorted him out of the ceremony. "You have come here to cause division and hate on this holy day."