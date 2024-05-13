Independence means having the freedom to defend ourselves - Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that while this Independence Day is different, it's a good opportunity to realize the significance of independence in a speech to the Israeli people on Independence Day on Monday evening.

PM Netanyahu:"The torches that we set ablaze this evening will shine a bright light on the miracle that is our country. They recount, in flames, the story of our incredible nation. We will raise our flags and torches in honor of our nation."7⃣6⃣ pic.twitter.com/H1L7pJvZnQ — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 13, 2024

"Independence means being a free people in our country, having the freedom to defend ourselves by ourselves, and the sovereignty to satisfy the behest of generations: Never again!" said Netanyahu.

"We are doing all this together, only together. Just like our courageous soldiers fight together, shoulder to shoulder, in tanks and armored vehicles, in tunnels, in aircraft and naval vessels. At the moment of truth, the entire country took up arms. What an incredible generation we have, a generation of triumphant heroes."

"The torches that we set ablaze this evening will shine a bright light on the miracle that is our country. They recount, in flames, the story of our incredible nation. We will raise our flags and torches in honor of our nation." A ceremony held by families of the hostages to mark Independence Day. May 13, 2024 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Ohana tells hostages: Don't lose hope

In his keynote speech at the ceremony, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana directly addressed hostages in Gaza and said that Independence Day was "not whole" without them.

"The State of Israel was not there on October 7 in its full might and power as we all hoped it would, but has acted every day since then to bring you home to your families," Ohana said.

"We will not despair nor cease [release efforts, and] you, please, do not lose hope," Ohana said.

The Knesset speaker also noted the fact that the ceremony had been prerecorded without an audience. The last time this happened was during the COVID-19 pandemic and this time, Israel faces a different pandemic, that of "fighting, polarization, and zealotry," Ohana said. These were prevalent prior to October 7, but since then, this "virus" has abated due to Israelis coming together, Ohana said. He added that there is still a ways to go in order to write "a new chapter of unity" and avoid the fate that befell the Jewish people after the fall of the Second Temple.

Unlike earlier speeches by some of the government's ministers, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Economy Minister Nir Barkat, Ohana did not address the question of the government's responsibility for and accountability over the October 7 massacre.

Herzog: Independence Day this year marked by enormous pain and loss

President Isaac Herzog stressed that Israel's 76th year has been "marked by enormous pain and loss" in a video addressed to Diaspora Jewry on Monday to mark Independence Day.

"There is no question that this year, our Independence Day celebrations are different. Israel’s 76th year has been marked by enormous pain and loss. Not just for Israel, but for Jewish communities throughout the world," said Herzog.

The president pointed to the October 7 massacre and the reemergence of antisemitism across the world. "All of these have shaken the earth beneath our feet. But, my brothers and sisters, this is only part of the truth. We must recognize that these times of real loss have also been a time of important achievements. They have reminded us why we rose up from tragedy and found the strength and determination to establish a beautiful and beloved national home, the miracle that is the State of Israel."

Herzog noted that the achievements in the past year have "reminded us, also, of our core qualities, of our power as a people to stand up, again and again, against hatred. To survive and speak our truth. Of our deep and sustaining caring for one another. Of our connection to the call that we have carried across the ages: To do good, to pursue peace, Tikum Olam and to repair our fractured world."

"My friends, we have seen our people step forward this year for one another. To offer one another protection, support, empathy, and care and love. We have shown that we truly belong to one another. And that, no matter what happens, we can tap into deep resources of caring, connection, love and belonging."

"May we continue to raise our voices and fight for what matters - for the immediate release of our hostages. For our safety and our future in a thriving and secure Jewish and democratic State of Israel, and for a world of peace, harmony, and goodwill. See you soon in Israel, in Jerusalem, Happy Independence Day, and Am Yisrael Chai,” added Herzog.