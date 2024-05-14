President Herzog to 'Post': Hamas started this war, we will never give up

At the center of the State of Israel, currently embroiled in conflict, there stands President Isaac Herzog, who has dedicated his life to his country.

While the weight of the Israel-Hamas war bears down heavily on the collective consciousness, Herzog has been fighting to keep the light in the country alive and strong, as well as echoing the importance of that ever-enduring flame on the international stage.

Walking through the halls of the President’s Residence, one might expect an atmosphere thick with tension and solemnity but rather, the energy of a limitless nation striving to continue its justified existence persists there – with politicians, advisers, security officials, and international delegations walking in and out regularly.

Herzog joined The Jerusalem Post for this special interview to bring both levity and understanding to a holiday that, now most of all, is complicated and difficult to celebrate.

What’s the best book you’ve read lately?

I am reading an excellent book by Jared Cohen titled Life After Power: Seven Presidents and Their Search for Purpose Beyond the White House. I am also reading the Hebrew translation of Austrian writer Stefan Zweig’s The World of Yesterday (“HaOlam Shel Etmol”) – a book that I feel has so much resonance today, perhaps more than ever. Israeli president Isaac Herzog speaks at a ceremony held at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, as Israel marks annual Holocaust Remembrance Day. May 5, 2024. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

What’s your favorite food?

Ice cream

Do you have a favorite hobby?

Reading endlessly, a few books at a time.

What’s your favorite song?

“Boi Kala” (Come, bride) as sung by Achinoam Nini. I also very much enjoy poetry of all kinds.

What’s your favorite room in the President’s Residence?

My “oval” office. It carries great inspiration with important historical moments framed on the walls and biblical passages inscribed in the ceiling panels.

Latkes with applesauce or sour cream?

Applesauce.

What’s your favorite sport, and what’s your team in that sport?

Soccer, Hapoel Tel Aviv, and FC Barcelona.

Who are you most inspired by?

I am deeply inspired by historical figures such as David Ben-Gurion.

Do you have a special Independence Day memory?

Celebrating Independence Day together in Jerusalem with my parents in 1968, following the Six Day War.

What’s your favorite childhood memory?

I have so many wonderful childhood memories, and I fondly remember my parents, whom I dearly miss, along with my grandmother, Rabbanit Sarah Herzog.

What’s your favorite place in Israel to vacation?

They are all wonderful and beautiful in my eyes. We love to be by the sea.

What’s the best tip for someone looking to enter politics?

To safeguard one’s integrity.

What was the most challenging moment in your time so far as president?

Sadly, there have been many very difficult moments. Each day since October 7 has been an emotional roller-coaster. Certainly, meeting the families of the hostages and those who have been released. We continue to pray for the safe return of all our sisters and brothers held hostage in Gaza.

What was one interaction with victims or survivors of October 7 that you know will stay with you forever?

Among the most difficult moments that will stay with me my whole life was standing with Iris and Ronen Nahary, along with Bar, in Soroka Hospital as they bode farewell to their son and twin brother Roi, who was in a coma and soon succumbed to his wounds sustained in battle with terrorists in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. They movingly asked us to join them in this very painful moment.

What was the international response to October 7 that touched you the most?

The almost immediate visit of US President Joe Biden was a deeply touching moment in which he showed true solidarity with the Israeli people.

I would add the visit of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, with whom I traveled to Kibbutz Beeri, where he committed Germany’s assistance in rebuilding the Kibbutz art gallery and cafe.

Ultimately, of course, seeing how the Israeli people and the Jewish world have come together to stand united in the face of such terrible atrocities committed by such a brutal enemy.

Do you have something you always tell world leaders when you meet with them?

I always say that to really understand Israel, you have to come and see for yourself. It differs from what you see and read in the news and media.

What do you want to tell the anti-Israel people about October 7?

I say to them clearly: Do not for a moment forget. We did not start this war. Hamas started this war. We did not want this war. We have been here for thousands of years, and our people’s roots are deeply embedded in the soil of this land. We will never give up – and most of all, we will never stop dreaming of peace.

What made the biggest impression on you from the IDF’s operation in Gaza?

The spirit and solidarity of the IDF is second to none. I am so deeply proud of the soldiers and commanders of the IDF. May they all return home safely – along with our hostages. 