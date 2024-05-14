Netanyahu shuns traditional Independence Day events, no official reason given

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday did not attend all three Independence Day events that he and other Israeli prime ministers traditionally attended in the past.

While the prime minister's office did not offer an official explanation for the absence and did not respond to a query by the Jerusalem Post, political opponents of Netanyahu claimed that reason was to avoid potentially embarrassing disruptions by hecklers who oppose the government, or by supporters of a deal to free Israeli hostages under Hamas captivity, even at the expense of ending the war in Gaza.

The three events were the annual ceremony honoring 120 outstanding soldiers at the President's Residence; the annual International Bible Quiz at Jerusalem Theater; and the annual Israel Prize award ceremony, held this year in Sderot.

Netanyahu addressed both the outstanding soldiers and bible quiz participants via prerecorded videos. According to a statement by the prime minister's office, Netanyahu met with two of the outstanding soldiers a number of days ago, and a video recording of the meeting was played during Tuesday's ceremony at the President's Residence.

The bible quiz included a video of Netanyahu which his office described as "pre-recorded greetings." The prime minister said in the greeting that the October 7 Hamas attack was an "event on a biblical scale," but stressed that the Jewish people are not new to wars and that a "direct line" joined biblical passages about war and the current situation in Israel. Netanyahu, Swords of Iron (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Where was Netanyahu?

The prime minister instead on Tuesday visited wounded IDF soldiers at Sheba Medical Center. A statement from the prime minister's office following the visit stated that Netanyahu was "impressed by the fighters' determination and desire to engage the enemy in combat. Several of the fighters told the Prime Minister: 'Continue until the end – until a decisive victory over Hamas.' The Prime Minister assured them that this would be the case."

Netanyahu did appear at two public events on Remembrance Day on Monday, and gave speeches at both that passed without interruption. However, a person reportedly shouted "garbage" and "bring back the hostage" at Netanyahu as he was exiting one of the ceremonies.

The prime minister has not made himself available to reporters since a press conference on March 31, and other than the Remembrance Day ceremonies has rarely attended events with a live audience. His office instead puts out video statements and select quotes from meetings, usually a number of times a week.