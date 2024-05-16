Navy Independence Day flotilla pays tribute to October 7 victims

The flotilla launched on the morning of Independence Day on Tuesday was dedicated to honoring and supporting the victims of October 7, according to a press statement.

Traditionally, the Navy's flotilla is dedicated to saluting those in the Israeli Navy, but this year, it was also dedicated to the victims of October 7th, the hostages, the wounded, the bereaved families, and the IDF soldiers.

The flotilla, in which hundreds of vessels participated, was launched from the marina in Herzliya and sailed north along the beaches of Herzliya, then south to the beaches of Tel Aviv.

On the way, the flotilla passed many of Israel's major beaches. Independence flotilla honoring the victims of October 7, May 14, 2024. (credit: YOSSI LAZAROFF)

Record number of participants

This year, a record number and variety of vessels of different sizes, from small boats to large yachts, took part.

The vessels were decorated with yellow ribbons in support of the families of the hostages, the wounded, the bereaved families, and the IDF soldiers.

Representatives of the families of the hostages were invited to participate in the flotilla.

The flotilla was launched by Herzliya Mayor Yariv Fisher and was headed up by the head of the Forum for the promotion of sailing, Izzy Swissa.

The flotilla lasted about two and a half hours and included a turn in front of the Sidna-Ali Mosque in the North of Herzliya, followed by a turn south to Charles Clore Beach in Tel Aviv.

The event traditionally emphasizes the connection between the independence celebrations and honoring those who protect the country and the support for the bereaved and hostage families.