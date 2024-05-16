Israel offers NIS 10 million to orgs. who will treat young October 7 survivors

Israel's Accountant General published on Wednesday the approval of a plan that would provide 10 million shekels towards support for young people who survived parties and other events that put them in combat zones in Israel's south on October 7.

As part of the plan, public organizations such as nonprofits and companies that serve the public interest are now able to submit requests for funding for projects designed to offer services to these young survivors.

The unprecedented attacks on October 7 led to wounds that were different than the state had previously coped with and on a scale unlike what it had dealt with in the past, according to the published approval.

These types of wounds and their treatment are also not found in the professional literature on the topic, and therefore, there is a need for creating new services for those injured, said the approval.

Treatment that will have a broad reach

The potential target audience for these treatments consists of around 10,000 young people, said the Welfare Ministry, who anticipates that around 3,000 will make use of programs.

The approval is of a request by Israel's Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry to work with the National Insurance Institute in order to provide solutions through existing NII bodies and in cooperation with non-profits and companies.

The funding is especially aimed at projects that offer trauma-aware services in a number of areas including strengthening personal resilience, community connection, and reintegration in studies and the workforce.