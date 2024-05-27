Israel's National Student Union creates plan to combat incitement to terror

Since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip, the tension between Jewish and Arab students in higher education institutions across the country has increased.

Recently, a student from the Arab sector at David Yellin College in Jerusalem called the former hostage Mia Schem a "liar," an IDF soldier a "child killer," and even wrote hearts and "Allahu Akbar" in Arabic around a picture of a Hamas terrorist.

This is not a new phenomenon. It has previously been reported that in most educational institutions, the cases are not handled properly and that the administration does not bother to remove the students or lecturers who express support for terrorism.

Following these events, Maariv learned that the student union is expected to develop a plan to combat incitement to terrorism in academia.

All student associates voted on the plan

All student associations voted on the plan, which was approved, although some voted against it because they were not interested in cooperating. Arab-Israelis and Israeli left wing activists attend a rally marking the Nakba anniversary at Tel Aviv University on May 15, 2024 (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

This is a comprehensive plan by the National Student Association to combat incitement to terrorism on campuses. Under this program, all associations—except those that voted against it—committed to taking action against lecturers or students who have expressed or will express support for terrorism. Additionally, depending on the case, they committed to demanding the dismissal of such lecturers or the expulsion of such students from the campus.

Among the student associations that voted "in favor" of the program to combat incitement to terrorism are the Open University, Ono Academic College, the University of Haifa, Ariel University, the College of Management Academic Studies, Sami Shamoon College of Engineering, Beit Berl College, Emek Yezreel College, Hadassah Academic College, the Academic Center for Law and Business, ORT Braude College, Netanya Academic College, Achva Academic College, Oranim College, Sha'arei Mishpat Academic College, David Yellin College, Kaye Academic College, Azrieli College of Engineering, Beersheba Technological College, and the Chairman of the Student Union.

The student associations that voted "against" the program include Tel Aviv University, the Hebrew University, Ben-Gurion University, Ashkelon College, Sapir College, Tel Aviv-Yaffo Academic College, Levinsky-Wingate, Seminar HaKibbutzim, and the Western Galilee College.

Bar-Ilan University, Tel-Hai Academic College, and the Jerusalem College of Technology were the universities that abstained from voting.