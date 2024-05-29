Israeli lobby accuses Poriya hospital of denying victims access to rape room treatment

Israel's Lobby for the Fight Against Sexual Violence reported last week that Tzafon Medical Center (often called Poriya hospital) has been turning away patients who are seeking medical treatment in the center's acute room after sex offenses committed against them, and called on women who experienced this to report cases to the lobby.

An acute room has all the emergency services required for victims of sexual violence such as initial psychological care, medical care, medication to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases and rape kits to gather forensic evidence.

"We recently found out that Poriya in Tiberias is once again actively turning patients away from their acute room called Tenneh Center," said Yael Sherer, head of Israel's Lobby for the Fight Against Sexual Violence.

"If you have called Poriya, and wanted to go to the acute room and were told some excuse - the room isn't currently working, the staff isn't present, we don't take minors or elderly, any reason, contact us via mail - I want to know about it," she added.

The lobby also said that they discussed checking the activity of acute rooms with the Health Ministry's Hospital Division this week. Israel's SlutWalk marches through Jerusalem (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The hospital rejected the claims, saying "Tzafon Medical Center denies the claim that the Tenneh Center did not accept requests from patients in the past year."

"If there is a specific complaint, we would be happy to get the details so that we can examine them. The center is available to give help 24 hours a day for people of all ages, in accordance with guidelines and principles set by the Health Ministry," the hospital added

"All those who reach out are received by experienced social workers who invite the person to come and get help."

"The management of Tzafon Medical Center would be happy to meet with Yael Sherer and the staff of the lobby against sexual violence together with Tenneh Center staff and with the participation of Health Ministry representatives in order for them to get to know the center."

Acute rooms

The services provided in acute rooms are aimed at helping the victims deal with their trauma and pursue legal action if they wish.

Israel has ten acute rooms that are supposed to provide service 24/7, every day of the year. There is no obligation for victims of sex offenses to go to acute rooms.

It is possible to go to an acute room up to a week after an offense, but it is recommended that those who were assaulted go within 72 hours to be treated and to minimize the degradation of the evidence that is collected against assailants in these rooms.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.