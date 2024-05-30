Pence to Post: The US must give Israel full support until Hamas is destroyed

Former Vice President Mike Pence told The Jerusalem Post that the US is obligated to allow Israel to defeat Hamas. Pence spoke to the Post ahead of will be one of The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York City on Monday, June 3rd.

On Wednesday, Pence told the Post, “The only message to our most cherished ally in this dire hour should be ‘America stands with Israel,” said Vice President Pence.

“On October 7th, the Jewish people endured the deadliest attack since the Holocaust. The United States must give them our full support until Hamas has been destroyed once and for all.”

Pence has maintained a strong relationship with Israel both during his tenure as vice president and afterwards. His actions and statements reflect a deep commitment to the US-Israel alliance.

As vice president from 2017 to 2021, Pence was a key figure in the Trump administration's pro-Israel policies, which included relocating the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. He also frequently emphasized the importance of the US-Israel relationship in his speeches and public appearances. Former US Vice President Mike Pence is interviewed by Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, in front of an audience at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, US, October 19, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

Pence's visit to Israel

After the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, Pence visited Israel in January 2024 to show solidarity. He met with reserve soldiers and families affected by the attacks, stating, "The American people are with you" and emphasizing that the US will continue to support Israel until the threat from Hamas is eradicated. He compared Israel's situation to the US after 9/11, insisting that Israel deserves the same unwavering support that the US received after the terrorist attacks.

In his statements, Pence has criticized any efforts to limit Israel's military actions against Hamas. He voiced his opposition to President Joe Biden's approach, asserting that Israel's actions should not be questioned, much like the US's post-9/11 decisions. Pence has also expressed concern over rising antisemitism and pro-Palestinian protests in the US, reaffirming that "Israel's cause is our cause."

Pence's commitment to Israel was also evident when he suspended his presidential campaign at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership summit in October 2023. He warned against the rise of populism in the Republican Party and emphasized the need for a robust foreign policy that supports Israel.

The conference, which will take place on June 3 in New York City, promises to be of paramount importance, especially given the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and the broader turmoil in the Middle East. This year's gathering is expected to attract diplomats, politicians, and business leaders, with VP Pence being one of the most fascinating faces.

"The theme chosen for this year’s conference, following the October 7 massacre, is 'Israel Says Thank You,'" said Zvika Klein, Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post. Klein added that in recent months, "tens of millions of readers have been visiting The Jerusalem Post website monthly to stay informed about what is happening in Israel during the most challenging period we have known since the establishment of the state."

Regarding the conference, he said, "We are excited to return to New York, to meet our loyal readers, and to engage in a genuine and honest conversation about the incredibly complex reality in Israel and the US over the past year."

The event will feature strategic meetings, allowing attendees to network and share ideas with key figures in the Jewish world. CEO Inbar Ashkenazi highlighted this, saying, "The Jerusalem Post is far more than a media group. We are the gateway between Israel and the world.”

The conference will be live-streamed on The Jerusalem Post's website and social media channels, enabling a global audience to participate in these critical conversations. Last year's event attracted over 1.6 million online views and featured prominent Israeli politicians, including Chairman of the National Unity Party, Benny Gantz, and Economy and Industry Minister, Nir Barkat.