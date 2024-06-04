MDA: “Since October 7, we have been providing hope for Israelis”

“On October 7, Magen David Adom team members found themselves as key players in the worst tragedy Israel has ever experienced,” said Uri Shacham, Head of the Director-General’s Office of Magen David Adom. Shacham, who was interviewed at the Jerusalem Post Conference on Monday, explained that the organization was able to respond promptly on October 7 because of its 30,000-strong team of volunteers who heroically stepped forward on that day, its state-of-the-art technology that enabled it to dispatch ambulances speedily, and its fleet of 1,400 ambulances. Fifteen minutes into the Hamas attack, MDA dispatchers received reports from personnel in the Gaza communities of shots being fired. By 7 AM, said Shacham, Hamas terrorists attacked an MDA ambulance, critically wounding the EMTs inside.

“The fact that everyone who needs medical assistance in the State of Israel calls Magen David Adom,” he noted, “allowed us to understand the scale of the incident quite early. This allowed us to make what turned out to be life-saving decisions, manning the entire fleet of 1,400 ambulances for the State of Israel.”

Despite the fact that Magen David Adom had no advance knowledge of the attacks, the team responded swiftly and efficiently to the emergency. “Did anyone come to Magen David Adom and tell us to be prepared for this kind of scenario?” said Shacham. “The answer is no. But was Magen David Adom prepared? The answer is unequivocally yes.”

He shared that communities that were well-prepared on October 7 responded better and were able to save more lives than those who were unable to respond to the emergency conditions. In response to the tragedies of that day, Magen David Adom has launched the Magen (Shield) project to train communities and supply them with life-saving equipment, special trailers, and even ambulances. By training a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and integrating it with local security professionals, MDA will ensure that injured patients always receive critical care, even on the rare occasion when external teams cannot immediately reach the scene of an attack.

Shacham recounted the bravery and heroism of MDA staff who risked their lives to provide medical care for those in need. Among the names he mentioned was that of Amit Mann, a paramedic in Kibbutz Be’eri who treated the wounded and saved lives for seven hours, until she was murdered by Hamas terrorists. He told the story of a paramedic named Hadas, who treated a critically wounded soldier in her ambulance. “She thought that she couldn’t save him,” said Shacham, “but she promised him that she would, and she did save him.”

In addition to MDA’s blood bank, the organization also maintains a human milk bank, which has provided hundreds of liters of mothers’ milk to premature babies, to babies who were orphaned, whose mothers were abducted or injured, and to babies of mothers who were recruited to the IDF.

“Since October 7,” concluded Shacham, “we have been providing hope for Israelis, and nowadays, this is what Israelis need.”

Eli Bin, the organization’s director-general, reinforced the message.

“October 7 demonstrated how essential Magen David Adom is for Israel’s security, with its professionalism, constant preparadness, and the dedication of its team members,” said Eli Bin, the organzation’s director-general. “Our men and women worked bravely in the Gaza envelope under unimaginable circumstances, a situation that cost five of our EMTs their lives that day.”

“The State of Israel is now facing a challenge of an unprecedented scale with the situation in the north and the threat of a multi-front war. But no matter what happens, we can assure the people of Israel that Magen David Adom will always be there — prepared and ready — to save lives.”

Magen David Adom sponsored a portion of the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference.