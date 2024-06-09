'Our mission is getting Jewish schools to a higher academic level'

Chaya Yosovich, CEO of the Yael Foundation, a private charitable foundation dedicated to maintaining and developing Jewish educational institutions worldwide, participated in a panel discussion with other leaders of charitable organizations at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York on Monday.

Yosovich described how the foundation maintains and develops Jewish educational institutions worldwide. “Our mission,” she explained, “is to get Jewish schools on a higher academic level and make them accessible to the Jewish communities so that Jewish kids can have great schools. We are supporting and helping out the schools to be better, to work harder, and to have better quality.”

Shortly after the tragic events of October 7, she explained, the Yael Foundation reached out to its schools in different communities to ensure they were safe. Together with funding from the Israeli government, the foundation bolstered security in a number of communities. Yosovich added that since the outbreak of the war, many Jewish students in European communities do not feel safe in public schools and want to attend Jewish schools.

The Yael Foundation, which was founded by Uri and Yael Poliavich, supports more than 78 schools, kindergartens, Sunday schools, and Hebrew schools, and special educational initiatives in 36 countries.

The Yael Foundation sponsored a portion of the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference. www.jpost.com/AC24