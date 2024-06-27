Liri Albag's mother sends message to members of the government

Shira Albag, the mother of hostage Liri, who has been held captive by Hamas since the murderous October 7 massacre, was recently interviewed by 103FM radio. Unfortunately, there is no new update on Liri's condition, and the last time there was a sign of life from her was four months ago.

Albag shared the great pain of her family and stated, "Every day that passes is more and more difficult. Days without activities, meetings, or something on the schedule are days when I don't even get out of bed."

Albag made a clear criticism of the conduct of the members of the government, "What is happening in the Knesset and the government in recent days, to me personally, is very shameful. Instead of the members of the government considering their own political risk, let them consider the lives of the hostages. It doesn't seem like that's what they're doing, and it doesn't seem like they understand what the hostages are going through. It is a very difficult process that we have to go through. We have to beg for my Liri back."

"The public is with us and already understands that this war will never end, much to our regret. We are in a place where we live by our sword, and eliminating one terrorist or another will take us a long, long time." RAINDROPS FALL on a poster of hostage Liri Albag at a rally earlier this year in Yehud, near Tel Aviv. (credit: Jonathan Shaul/Flash90)

Albag's statements and hopes for the future

Albag also shared the death of her daughter's best friend and stated, "A good friend of Liri's, Itay Amar, was killed in the tragic Namer APC incident in Rafah. When we went to comfort the family, all the soldiers who were there, the young and the old, said one thing: we are fighting to return the hostages."

Albag concluded, "Liri is a girl who loves life, loves to dance and always lifts the mood wherever she goes. She exudes joy and entertainment. I hope she hasn't lost hope there either, and she believes she is coming home. Every morning and every evening, I ask her for forgiveness that we haven't succeeded yet."