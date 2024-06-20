Hostage families petition to investigate if PM's criminal trials affected war decisions

A group of family members of hostages and parents of IDF soldiers and reservists petitioned the High Court of Justice on Thursday to demand that the Attorney General's Office check whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wartime decisions were affected by his ongoing criminal trial.

The petitioners, represented by Adv. Dafna Holtz Lechner, wrote that they had sent a letter on May 8 in which they inquired about whether the prime minister's conflict of interest agreement, which he signed in 2020, applied to his decision-making regarding the war. The petitioners said that they had not received an answer, and demanded that the High Court direct the attorney to answer immediately.

The May 8 letter to the attorney general was based on a High Court ruling days before. The ruling turned down a petition similar to the current one, but noted that if the attorney general believed there to be a conflict of interest between his running the war and his criminal trial, she would need to update the agreement accordingly.

Hostage families claim against Netanyahu

The petitioners argued, for example, that the prime minister had requested a number of delays in his criminal trial due to his being busy running the war. This showed that the prime minister had an incentive to prolong the war as a means to prolong his trial.

The petitioners said in a statement that they had also argued that they were the citizens most affected by decisions regarding the war, and that decisions by the prime minister could impact them immensely, whether regarding the length and scope of reserve duty, the danger to soldiers, and the well being of the hostages.

Holtz Lechner said in the statement, "We have heard politicians and security officials saying every day that in issues that are fateful for the state of Israel and its citizens, Netanyahu has acted based on personal considerations and not the national interest. If this is indeed the case, the attorney general must act with utmost urgency to respond to the request by those who paid and continue to pay the price of the failure [on October 7] and the ongoing war."