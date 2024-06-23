Former Prime Minister's residence employees reach settlement due to 'abuse'

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) reached a NIS 900,000 settlement agreement with three former employees on Friday, Haaretz reported.

The plaintiffs, Josef Joe Corson, Aharon Noor, and Yair Itzhaki, claimed that the PMO had violated their rights, abused them, and did not pay them for working on Saturdays and holidays.

The Prime Minister's Office did not acknowledge the plaintiffs' claims but agreed to settle.

Abuse and rights violations

Josef Joe Corson, a former chef who worked at the Netanyahu residence between 2015 and 2020, is set to receive NIS 390,000. In his lawsuit, Corson claimed that he worked at the residence six days a week and was only allowed to finish his work with Sara Netanyahu's approval. A view of the house of the Israeli Prime Minister in Jerusalem. June 07, 2002. (credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)

Aharon Naor and Yair Itzhaki worked as maintenance workers at the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem between 2015 and 2021. Naor claimed that he was asked to do work that went against guidelines, he was abused, and his rights were violated. In the plea agreement, he received NIS 266,000. Itzhaki, who made similar claims in his lawsuit, received NIS 289,000.