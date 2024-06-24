Unprecedented number of Judges and Registrars appointed to courts across the country

An unprecedented number of 109 judges were appointed to District, Magistrates and Traffic Courts across the country on Sunday evening, with some of the appointees to Magistrates Courts assigned to Family and Juvenile Courts or as senior registrars and executors of court orders.

In a ceremony of almost two hours' duration, held in the grounds of the President's Residence, the new judges, clad in their black robes, each individually repeated the traditional pledge based on the 18th verse of the 16th chapter of the Book of Deuteronomy:

"I pledge allegiance to the State of Israel and its laws, to judge fairly, without fear or favor, to refrain from bias in trial and to refrain from discrimination."

The judge then signs the pledge, and is given his or her appointment by a triumvirate comprising the President of the State, the President of the Supreme Court and the Justice Minister.

Internal politics

Clouding the excitement of the occasion was the fact that the Supreme Court has been without a President for more than half a year because Justice Minister Yariv Levin wants to abolish the traditional seniority system of appointing a president.

If tradition were to be upheld, the next president would be Yitzhak Amit of whom Levin disapproves. Levin wants to appoint Yosef Elron who has served on the Supreme Court since 2017. Levin who heads the Judges Selection Committee has prevented it from voting on the presidential issue for fear that it would keep to tradition. This also means that two additional vacancies on the Supreme Court have not been filled.

The hearing was preempted on Sunday evening by Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara, who while Levin was attending the ceremony at the President's Residence published a response to Levin's forthcoming appeal to the High Court. The failure, for such a long period, to appoint a president of the Supreme Court is unprecedented, she wrote, and such a delay has caused severe harm to the judiciary and the separation of powers.

Baharav Miara has refused to represent Levin in court, and he will be represented by a private attorney Zion Amir, who has represented many public figures in the past, including former president of the state Moshe Katsav.

Meanwhile, the acting president of the Supreme Court is Uzi Vogelman, who stood on stage alongside Herzog and Levin on Sunday.

Herzog, in his own remarks, alluded to the Supreme Court fiasco by recalling that in April, when a much smaller ceremony was held after a two-year hiatus, he had congratulated Levin and Vogelman on reaching agreement, and he was happy to do so again, but all concerned have to make an effort to find the golden mean and fill all vacant places in the courts, he said.

He emphasized the need to judge fairly in these difficult and challenging times when Israel is embroiled in war and in efforts to bring home the 120 hostages still in captivity in Gaza.

Herzog also offered a prayer for the safety of all the soldiers fighting to defend Israel and for the return of the hostages. Among the hundreds of people present were former hostage Yocheved Lifshitz, and Shai and Dalit Testa, the parents of 19 year old 1st Sergeant Ido Testa who fell in battle in Gaza, in May of this year. Their presence was particularly meaningful on this occasion, as Shai Testa works in the Justice Ministry, and Dalit Testa works in the administrative section of the courts.

"A priviledge"

Vogelman and Levin also referred to the soldiers and the hostages, and each offered prayers for their safe return to their families.

Vogelman said that the new appointments help to strengthen the judiciary. He was pleased to see that the new appointees represent different sectors of the population (including minorities), a factor that he said was very important.

Although the burden of their work would be very hard, he said, each judge must give their full attention to each case, and remember that their responsibility is to uphold the law and the rights of each individual.

While proud of what has been accomplished during such a trying period for the nation, Vogelman underscored that the work is not yet complete.

This point was also made by Levin, who admitted the need to make appointments in the Supreme Court.

Prior to relating to the appointments at hand, he attempted to express his condolences to the Testas, but with his voice breaking, admitted that adequate words failed him.

As for reaching an agreement on the 109 appointments, Levin said that he was convinced that in a time of war broad consensus was essential in reaching decisions. "The results are above and beyond any past endeavors to appoint judges," he said. Levin noted that in the space of half a year 162 judges had been appointed, whereas something approaching that number had been appointed throughout a whole year in the past.

He was confident that with openness and understanding, more judges will be appointed in coming months. "We have work to complete, including Supreme Court appointments," he said.

He hoped that the attitude that had prevailed to date, would continue and enable the best choices possible.

Being a judge is not an easy job. He conceded, "but it is a great privilege and source of pride to serve the State of Israel in this manner."