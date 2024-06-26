Gallant jabs Netanyahu's public airing of disagreements with Biden administration

Israel considers the American people family and like all families disagreements are discussed in-house, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement released Wednesday after days of meetings with top Biden administration officials.

Gallant's statement comes a week after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video online criticizing the Biden administration for withholding weapons and support, leading to a back-and-forth between Washington and Tel Aviv throwing blame at one another.

Netanyahu has attempted to cast the Biden administration as unsupportive of Israel, which Gallant fervently disputed.

"We stand together"

"Since Hamas’ brutal attack, the United States has stood by Israel. This includes working together, in facing the Iranian assault mid April," he said. "We appreciate the support we have received - both overt and covert." U.S. President Joe Biden, left, meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (credit: Miriam Alster/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo)

In another shot at Netanyahu, Gallant said Israel stands firmly behind President Biden's ceasefire deal and is committed to bringing the hostages home with no exception.

Gallant added that he is personally committed to facilitating humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"We only fight those who seek to harm us," he said. "Together, let's move forward with strength and compassion."