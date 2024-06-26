PM Netanyahu to Sen. John Fetterman: 'Israel has had no better friend'

“We’ve been through dark times in these months of anguished war, and during that time, I can say that Israel has had no better friend than Sen. John Fetterman,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters and US Sen. John Fetterman while standing next to him, at a Wednesday press conference.

Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. Fetterman arrived in Israel on Tuesday for his first-ever trip to the Jewish state. He is known for his progressive values; however, contrary to many of his peers in the progressive caucus, he has shown unwavering support for Israel since Hamas's attack on October 7.

“Thank you for your courageous statements that show moral clarity and moral courage. You just say it the way it is, and we appreciate this friendship at all times, but especially in these times,” Netanyahu added.

"We stand with Israel at this time. I am so sorry for what has been done to this nation. It is an honor to be here today," Sen. Fetterman told Netanyahu in response.

"I look forward to visiting you in Washington," Netanyahu concluded before the two shook hands.

On Tuesday, in a meeting with President Isaac Herzog, Sen. Fetterman showed the president the bracelet he was wearing, which was given to him by families of those who were murdered on October 7 at the Nova Music Festival.

Meeting with Isaac Herzog

He told the president he would not remove the bracelet until all the hostages are been returned home.

Sen. Fetterman told the president after Herzog thanked him, “I'm honored by those words, but I don't really believe I should be thanked for just doing my job. It's been a very easy and clear choice throughout all of this, through everything your nation has been through after October 7. I've always wanted to be a very consistent voice throughout all this.”