Netanyahu: Allowing PA to collapse not in Israel's interest - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed a surprising stance in closed-door discussions, stating that the collapse of the Palestinian Authority (PA) was not in Israel's interest at that time. This revelation came ahead of a crucial cabinet meeting that approved a series of sanctions against Palestinian officials and countries that recognized a Palestinian state.

In a confidential conversation reported by N12, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of the PA's activities for Israel, despite his usual public criticism of the organization. "We cannot ignore the activities and actions of the PA; they have significant benefits for Israel," Netanyahu said, as cited by N12.

He further elaborated on the potential consequences of the PA's collapse. "The collapse of the Palestinian Authority is not in Israel's interest at this time. There is a need to promote actions that stabilize the Authority to prevent escalation in the area," he added, according to N12.

The collapse of the PA

The cabinet convened to finalize sanctions that targeted Palestinian officials and implemented economic measures against the PA. Additionally, the sanctions extended to countries that had formally recognized a Palestinian state, N12 reported. This came amidst a backdrop of a severe financial crisis for the PA, which had seen a drastic reduction in clearance revenue transfers and a significant drop in economic activity. The World Bank warned that the PA's fiscal situation had "dramatically worsened," with a financing gap projected to double to $1.2 billion within months. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich attends a news conference after announcing that he will sign an order to seize Palestinian Authority funds and transfer them to the families of victims of Palestinian attacks, at Israel's Finance Ministry in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

According to the report, during the discussion, ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich pushed for increased Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, aligning with their longstanding political agendas. This development followed previous cabinet decisions to penalize the PA for its support of terror and actions against Israel on the international stage.

This move marked a significant moment in Israeli-Palestinian relations, indicating a nuanced approach by the Israeli government towards the PA, which could influence future policies and stability in the region. Analysts highlighted that the collapse of the PA could lead to more radical groups gaining influence in the West Bank, posing further security challenges for Israel.