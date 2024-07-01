The race for commissioner: Ben-Gvir’s Israel Police head candidate may be disqualified

The Advisory Committee on Senior Civil Service Appointments in Israel, led by former High Court of Justice president Asher Grunis, is set to meet this Thursday. On the agenda is a discussion to decide on the appointment of Avshalom Peled as the new Israel Police commissioner.

The committee, which verifies and checks that candidates' characters for senior positions are free of issues or defects, must investigate any evidence presented against a nominee.

They received evidence from Peled’s opponents claiming that the appointment was an attempted political and strategic move by the man who nominated him for the role, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

This opposition presented the case and gave evidence that the Department of Internal Police Investigations opened an investigation against Peled in 2015.

Why was the Israel Police commissioner candidate investigated?

Then, there was suspicion that Peled had asked the head of the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council to permit illegal construction, which he had conducted in hindsight. Avshalom Peled attends a recognition day for Israeli police at the Israeli Knesset on February 05, 2018. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Peled’s case was closed after the investigation, and the recommendation was made not to promote Peled’s rank.

However, the commissioner at the time, Roni Alsheikh, decided to promote Peled and raise him in rank nevertheless.

Alsheikh is a former Mateh Yehuda Regional Council resident himself.

Today, the opponents of Peled’s appointment are bringing this investigation to the limelight again.

Ben-Gvir countered the complaint, stating that nine years had passed since the investigation was opened.

He added that Peled had been promoted in rank several times since the investigation was closed. Chief of police Kobi Shabtai and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir at the Israel Police Independence Day ceremony at the National Headquarters of the Israel Police in Jerusalem April 20, 2023. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Israel Police commissioner candidate accused of serving Ben-Gvir's interests

In mid-June, current Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai informed Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara that Ben-Gvir had instructed Peled to refrain from providing security for the aid convoys to the Gaza Strip.

Shabtai wrote to the attorney-general that if he refused this instruction, Ben-Gvir would tell him that “there would be consequences.”

"When the commissioner wrote that I had a conversation with the deputy commissioner, he was hiding that the conversation took place while he was in surgery and the deputy commissioner was filling in for him," Ben-Gvir said in response.