'A moral crime and a shame': Bereaved parents receive online abuse

Former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology of Israel and grieving father, Yizhar Shai, spoke recently with Ben Caspit and Yinon Magal on 103FM radio about the Israeli public's attitude towards bereaved parents at this time and about the petition he filed with the High Court of Justice.

Referring to the harsh statements made this week towards Iris Haim, the mother of hostage Yotam Haim who was accidentally killed by IDF forces in the Gaza Strip, Shai stated, "I contacted Iris and told her to try not to define herself by what these people say. Every time there is a cynical reference to her being a deadbeat mother, it is a moral crime and a shame and disgrace. This is a mother who shares her opinions and it doesn't matter what they are. If you don't want to agree, simply tell her, instead of using all these low and cruel expressions."

Shai added, "I receive messages like this three or four times a week, and I wonder how much lower we can sink each time. I never respond on Twitter. Some will tell me that I'm trying to cynically take advantage of being a bereaved father. The public discourse has deteriorated to the lowest levels."

"I want the public to read, and I like it when they read my responses. This garbage comes in different forms, and I know when it's a bot. It's not in this case. These are real people. They have lives and families. I block bots. There are many of them, but when it is a real person who says things with the aim of generating hatred and making us think negatively about each other, - I answer. I own my right to express my opinion. Whoever speaks to a grieving father this way needs to get a life. The fact that I am a grieving father does affect my life and my thoughts." Iizhar Shai and his family members (credit: YOSSI ALONI)

Grieving citizens petition against the government

Regarding the petition, which he submitted with other parents to the High Court of Justice in an attempt to force the government to establish a state commission of inquiry into the failures of October 7, Shai said, "The government was given one month by the High Court of Justice to answer us. We are a group of grieving parents, former hostages, and evacuees. According to the polls published at the end of the week, 86% of the public is in favor of the establishment of a commission of inquiry.

"I hope that the Israeli government will say that this needs to be done immediately. We consulted with the best lawyers in Israel, who discussed this uncertainty and when the High Court of Justice should intervene and when not. If the government does something completely unreasonable, the High Court of Justice can certainly intervene."