'The gov't is acting recklessly': Yesh Atid MK slams 'recurring pattern' of dysfunction

The recent release of Palestinian prisoners, including the director of Shifa Hospital, continued to stir controversy days after the announcement.

On this topic, Yesh Atid MK Yoav Segalovitz said in an interview with Udi Segal and Anat Davidov, "There has been a political malfunction. Instead of investigating it, everyone is finding the quickest way to blame someone else. In the end, there was a decision to release some of the prisoners according to criteria that I am not familiar with. I am more concerned with how the Israeli government is handling these malfunctions. This is a recurring pattern, not just with the hospital director."

"There is a problem of overcrowding in Israeli prisons. Many terrorists of varying levels of risk have been arrested. Some are associated with the horrific October 7 massacre. It doesn't make sense to me why they were released back to Gaza. The Israeli government is acting recklessly and is incapable of handling Israel's problems."

Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid's statement

Segalovitz concluded with Yair Lapid's statements that the prime minister plans to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

Segalovitz commented, "We see their conduct as if someone is preparing a foundation. I don't know all the details, but my impression is similar. Nothing here is accidental. They attack the attorney general while discussing the approval of the civil service commissioner.

"This is not criticism. It is a personal attack. Our role is to warn. On the eve of Yom Kippur, Lapid warned about what would happen in Israel. Here in the Knesset, things are happening in the same style as before October 7. The responsibility now is on the same government."