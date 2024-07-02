'Government is failing in every aspect': Former MK Yifat Shasha-Biton leaving politics

Former Education Minister and current United Right MK Yifat Shasha-Biton announced on Tuesday that she was quitting politics after nine years, due to what she said was her "lack of ability to influence, contribute, and change reality."

Shasha Biton, 51, grew up in Kiryat Shmona and began her career as a high school teacher, eventually earning a doctorate in education from Haifa University. Between 2008 to 2015 she served in roles in the Kiryat Shmona municipality, and in 2015 joined national politics as part of the Kulanu party. She served as a Member of Knesset and eventually as Housing and Construction Minister.

In 2020 she joined Gideon Sa'ar's newly formed New Hope party, and served as Education Minister during the Lapid-Bennett government. She followed Sa'ar into the current government days after the October 7 Hamas massacre, and became a minister-without-portfolio and member of the National Security Cabinet. She quit this role along with Sa'ar in March.

She will be replaced by United Right MK Michel Buskila. (L-R) Gideon Saar, Yifat Shasha Biton and Avigdor Liberman (Photo credits: Marc Israel Sellem / Yael Orbach) (credit: JERUSALEM POST)

Shasha-Biton said in her announcement that she had promised herself two things upon entering politics - to be "true to myself, my values, and my beliefs, even at a political price," and that "the moment I see that I do not have the tools to influence, contribute, or change reality, I will stand up and leave."

Criticism of government

According to Shasha Biton, the current political reality did not allow her to have "significant influence, if any," on the state's direction. She called the move "a step back in order to burst forward," and added that the government was "failing in every aspect" related to the ongoing war against Hamas, and is also "busy caring for itself with laws to enable it to survive, instead of those that will advance and serve the war's needs and [the war's] consequences."

Shasha Biton vowed to continue making her "voice heard," and will return to public activity in the future. She added that "better days are ahead," and gave special thanks to United Right chairman MK Gideon Sa'ar.

Sa'ar posted a farewell on X, in which he called Shasha Biton an "exemplary elected official" in that she was "dedicated, caring, patriotic, serious, and qualified."

Sa'ar said that he was "saddened" by her decision to leave politics, but said that as someone who also took a break from politics in the past, he understood her.

"Few traversed as impressive and inspiring of a political and professional path as Yifat," Sa'ar said, pointing out that she came from "far away Kiryat Shmona" and breaking "every glass ceiling along the way."