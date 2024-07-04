'We sing ‘Hatikvah’ with pride, so please treat us as equals' say Druze reservists

“My name is Adiv Abu Aasi, I’m 40 years old, self-employed, married and father to a two-year-old girl,” he introduced himself. Adiv Abu Aasi has been an active reservist since the very beginning of the war, and up until now. “I’m actually talking to you in my uniform,” he said a smile. He is an officer with the rank of captain who serves at the headquarters of one of the IDF’s units.

“I lived abroad and from the 9th grade I studied in Jewish schools, so much of what I did in the past was closer to the Jewish sector, and less as things were our back at our village,” he said, referring to his hometown of Daliat Al-Karmel. “Both at work and in my studies, in high school and in university, in my work as senior manager in Fattal hotels worked in Eilat – 99% of my time I was surrounded with my Jewish colleagues.

“October 7th was a slap in the face to all of us,” Abu Aasi retold. “The entire country jumped to its feet and was ready to go and fight for the sake of everyone – including us in the Druze sector.”

But then, when it became clear that the war would be stretching for the long run, Aabu Asi started to feel what he described as a gap between the conduct of the Druze reservists and their Jewish counterparts. “Some of my Druze reservist friends and I started a WhatsApp group that was meant for helping each other with military equipment, from sending helmets to finding connections in the army. As for myself I was part of another group of reservists, mixed but with a Jewish majority, and I became aware of an intriguing difference between the attitudes in the two groups.

“We, as Druze, are overly eager when it comes fighting, even if it means sacrificing many things along the way. The percentage of recruitment of Druze reservists was among the highest in the country, as well as the percentage of combatants. We lost 11 officers and soldiers, young flowers picked too early, who protected all of us with their bodies. Being the small community that we are, these are very high numbers” he explained. Abu Aasi and others near a monument for Druze fallen soldiers. (credit: Courtesy)

“Just like our Jewish counterparts, we put aside our lives, spouses, houses, businesses, loans – and drop everything when we’re called to protect our home, our land, our family and our country,” continued Abu Aasi. “But our over-eagerness and excitement often comes at the expense of traits such as acting in a calculated way, tending to our other affairs, and making sure that whatever we set aside remains intact for when we come back.”

Abu Aasi said that the discourse he saw in the Jewish majority group revolved much more about ways to manage life while simultaneously fighting in the war. “They were talking about this and that aid fund, submitting applications, requesting aid from the state, all the while talking about the war,” he elaborated. “In the all-Druze group it was more about finding ways to overcome exemptions from combatting, offering help to guard towns and communities, finding military equipment – everything was about the war itself.

“I ran a survey about the aid funds,” Abu Aasi continued. “Out of 600 hundred people in the group, only two knew what I was talking about. I was shocked and it opened my eyes to the fact that we’re missing out on a basic help, which is all about how we can conduct regular lives at the same time during the war.

“I don’t feel comfortable in making a distinguishment between Druze and Jews because we are brothers,” he added shyly, “but in the end, there is a difference in perceptions, and in our sector there is probably a lack of awareness about the how to go about living during war, and perhaps our situation would also be better if we learned from each other.”

Fines instead of roses

Then, as the war began to tune down, reality got even more challenging for the Druze society. “Our leaders decided to end the ‘grace period’ of the beginning of the war, started going on vacations, engage in small-scale politics, and, finally, give out huge fines for construction that does not comply with the law as it is today.”

Abu Aasi explained that minimum fine on building misconducts is usually a whopping NIS 300,000. “There are also demolition orders and other problems. Someone sent me a picture of the fine he got while he was inside Gaza, fighting Hamas. He told me: ‘I don’t have a clear mind to fight properly because I don’t know if my wife and children will have a home.’ This is not child's play – if you don’t pay until the end of the month, you may get a criminal record, which entails many difficulties.

“We decided to take up the gauntlet, stop with the slogans and act in unison,” Abu Aasi continued. “Based on the WhatsApp group we formed a group of people who are committed to every Druze reservist and aimed at reaching all the Druze reservists out there to mutually help each other.”

The group grew even larger, and soon enough Abu Aasi discovered that it also includes people of influence. “We suddenly had respectable lawyers, as well as accountants who could help people manage financially with business damaged in the war. Everyone brings their own color and together we slowly grow and develop,” he said excitedly.

This week Abu Aasi met with leading lawyers, as well as international investors and entrepreneurs such as Hemi Zucker. “These meetings prove how much power we have when we come together. Some of the most notable law firms in Israel, such as Yechiel and Shimon Katz and Shmuel Israel agreed to help us pro bono with legal representation during the war, and they also brought in investors from abroad.”

Abu Aasi and his colleagues now plan to establish an Amuta (foundation) for the benefit of the Druze reservists, named The Druze Reserve Association in Israel. “We are not a political movement nor a private sector company, but we will have to reach out to politics and businesspeople and more if we want our voice to be heard. We want to continue to fight for our country, and we’re not doing anyone a favor – this is our right and our duty.

“Druze reservists are willing to give whatever it takes to go into Gaza, defeat Hamas and bring back the hostages, knowing that they might have to sacrifice their lives,” he continued. “But as I said, it is very difficult to keep a clear mind when so many things are weighing down on us, including fines, demolition orders, the nation state law, the Kaminitz law and the electricity bill.”

Abu Aasi reminds that the Druze communities own plots of land that are listed as theirs according to formal registrations, but bureaucratic hardships prevent them from building new houses and expanding their communities. “For decades we have been hearing about new outline plans which never crystalized, and meanwhile our young families are the ones paying the price.”

“We are not demanding anything extraordinary. We want our reservist to come home after months of fighting not to find a fat fine, but a metaphoric bouquet of roses. Their most basic rights, including building permits and electricity,” Abu Aasi said. “My family in Osfiya has cables above their house split into 22 other houses so that they can connect to the grid. One of these families is an ambassador of the State of Israel – and his house is not connected to the electricity grid. How difficult is it to find solutions? Smotrich can find clever solutions to get building permits in settlements and connect them to electricity, but for some reason when it comes to our villages it gets more difficult for him. I know people with degrees and security positions who were fired because of these fines which entail criminal records,” he added, discouraged.

“I have to say,” added Abu Aasi firmly, “I sing ‘Hatikvah’ with pride. I know that this is the Jewish State. But all I’m asking is to be treated equally, as the Declaration of Independence states. As Druze, in our culture and religion, we don’t aspire for a state. We’re loyal to our land and the country where we were born and will protect it at all costs. But as combatants our people have to enter the battlefield with a clear head.”

Abu Aasi explained that another aim of the foundation will be to introspect. “We also have to look at ourselves as a society, what and where and why we are missing out. Life shouldn’t be just about ‘what they did to me’ but also ‘what I did and how I can improve.’ We have very successful and educated people in our sector, who push to establish cultural spaces that will allow the Druze in Israel to develop in many ways, in high-tech, with professional guidance for places where the Druze are still lagging behind general society. We want to be an integral part of cross-border successes and for that we need strength and unity.”

Abu Aasi hopes that the new foundation will help in achieving these goals. “Neither politicians nor clergymen are involved in this, and we haven't contacted them yet,” he highlighted. “But first and foremost, our goal is to win this war and bring the hostages back home, and only then we'll be free for the rest.”

“My main message to the world is that we as Druze reservists are connected to this land, we love this country and embrace it with all our might – and we also want to receive this embrace back. We want to live with our basic rights and not fight for them. Let’s leave fighting and wars for our enemies and focus on building our society here to be more inclusive and equal.”