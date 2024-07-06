'Like being reborn': Rescued hostage Almog Meir Jan's recorded message at hostage rally

Almog Meir Jan, who was rescued from Hamas captivity about a month ago, shared a recorded message that was played at a support rally for the families of hostages in Hostages Square on Saturday night.

"I am Almog Meir Jan. I was rescued from captivity in Gaza four weeks ago. The moment I arrived, so many people embraced me. I felt an endless amount of love. Returning felt like a new birthday for me, like being reborn. I truly hope that all the hostages in Gaza will experience this rebirth like I did," Jan's message started.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to say that I extend my condolences to the Zamora family for the loss of Arnon Zmora, who truly was a hero of Israel," he continued. Arnon Zamora was the Elite Yamam unit officer who was the only Israeli casualty during the operation to rescue Jan, as well as three other hostages. The operation was subsequently named Operation Arnon in his name.

"It's important that we reach a deal so that all the mothers can embrace their children and husbands, just as I hug my mother every morning now. Meeting my mom was amazing. She's the person closest to me, and we understand each other with just a look. Meeting her was simply the most moving thing ever.

It's so moving, and all the people are endlessly devoted to this cause. It's incredibly empowering and touching. To go on stage and see our pictures, that we've returned home, and that we're waiting for everyone else — This is my daily wish and prayer." Fallen Border Police Yamam fighter Arnon Zamora (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT, ISRAEL POLICE)

Orit Meir, Almog's mother, also spoke at the rally, which was dedicated to the mothers of hostages who have been waiting for their children's return for nine months.

Mother of hostage speaks of signs of life of son Matan

Additionally, Anat Angrest, mother of hostage Matan Angrest, said during the Saturday evening rally for the release of the Gaza hostages that she received a sign of life from her son through a video found in Gaza.

"I received a sign of life from Matan - a video where he directs a wounded look at the camera and addresses the Prime Minister: 'Netanyahu, I don't understand how this happened, but I trust you to get me out of here."

Thousands of protesters rallied and called for the return of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza on Saturday evening, Israeli media reported.

Demonstrators gathered across numerous locations across Israel, including in the central protest location of Tel Aviv, alongside other cities and localities such as Jerusalem, Haifa, Caesarea, Emek Hefer, and Karkur.

Jan was rescued alongside Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, and Andrey Kozlov.

Maariv contributed to this report.