As Israel’s North burns, Orit Struck says it’s a ‘time of miracles’ for West Bank settlements

In a video shared on Sunday by the Army Radio, National Missions Minister, Orit Strock, from the Religious Zionist Party, could be heard stating the last few months were “like a period of miracles.”

'Like standing at a traffic light'

"For me it is like a period of miracles. I feel like someone standing at a traffic light... and then there is a green light,” she said, referring to the increase in building in the West Bank.

"We want to do as much as possible," she added.

The comments come amid the security cabinet’s push to promote plans for the building of 5,300 homes in the West Bank in addition to authorizing five outposts.

זה קרה ביום חמישי האחרון. השרה הגיעה לברך את התושבים ב-"גבעת חנן", לאחר שיום קודם לכן מועצת התכנון העליונה במנהל האזרחי אישרה תוכנית להפקדה של 107 יחידות דיור במקום. השרה סטרוק: "הבטחתי לעצמי שאם אהיה במעמד שיכול להשפיע - קודם כל הר חברון" pic.twitter.com/LwT6zDRDTb — הוד בראל Hod Barel (@hod_barel) July 7, 2024

Strock’s remarks came during a visit she made in Givat Hanan in the West Bank on Thursday.

At the same time as Strock's meeting, Hezbollah carried out one of its most widespread attacks on Israel's North since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, firing some 200 rockets and 20 drones. Over 80,000 former residents of the North are still currently displaced due to the war.

The IDF also announced on Thursday that Major (Res.) Itay Galea was killed in northern Israel by anti-tank fire.

Tovah Lazaroff and Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this article.