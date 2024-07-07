As Israel’s North burns, Orit Struck says it’s a ‘time of miracles’ for West Bank settlements

Strock’s comments came during her visit to Givat Hanan in the West Bank, as Hezbollah launched its largest barrage on Israel's North to date.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
EVEN NATIONAL Missions Minister Orit Struck knows that closing one junction is not what will stop a future attacker, says the writer. (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
EVEN NATIONAL Missions Minister Orit Struck knows that closing one junction is not what will stop a future attacker, says the writer.
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

In a video shared on Sunday by the Army Radio, National Missions Minister, Orit Strock, from the Religious Zionist Party, could be heard stating the last few months were “like a period of miracles.”

'Like standing at a traffic light'

"For me it is like a period of miracles. I feel like someone standing at a traffic light... and then there is a green light,” she said, referring to the increase in building in the West Bank. 

"We want to do as much as possible," she added. 

The comments come amid the security cabinet’s push to promote plans for the building of 5,300 homes in the West Bank in addition to authorizing five outposts. 

Strock’s remarks came during a visit she made in Givat Hanan in the West Bank on Thursday.

At the same time as Strock's meeting, Hezbollah carried out one of its most widespread attacks on Israel's North since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, firing some 200 rockets and 20 drones. Over 80,000 former residents of the North are still currently displaced due to the war.

The IDF also announced on Thursday that Major (Res.) Itay Galea was killed in northern Israel by anti-tank fire.

Tovah Lazaroff and Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this article. 



Related Tags
Israel
West Bank
Orit Strock
Religious Zionist Party