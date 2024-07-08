Lauder Center Kicks Off Season with Tzvika Hadar's Performance in Negev

Hundreds of students gathered yesterday (Sunday) at the Lauder Employment Center to enjoy the joint performance of Tzvika Hadar and his son Sa'ar Hadar. The show included comedy skits performed by Hadar – the iconic actor, comedian, and Be'er Sheva native, followed by his son, who only last year had debuted "My Apartment", his first-ever album.

The president of the World Jewish Congress, the philanthropist Ronald Lauder in cooperation with the Jewish National Fund USA (JNF-USA), established the Lauder Center for the promotion of employment in the Negev in 2015, with the intention that it would become a gun and a cultural center for young people and families who wish to make their home in the Negev.

The center was established in the spirit of David Ben-Gurion's vision – according to which it is in the Negev where the determination of the people of Israel will be tested. The center's staff believes that the future of the Negev involves quality employment for the diverse populations that live there.

Since it was established, the Lauder Center has helped thousands of students and graduates take their first steps in the sphere of employment in the Negev, through workshops, lectures, seminars, individual employment counseling, tours, and more.

The event was held in the presence of Avi Baleshnikov, chairman of the Lauder Center for the Promotion of Employment, Tali Zur Avner, head of the headquarters of the Jewish National Fund USA in Israel, and Keren Cohen, director of the Lauder Center for the promotion of employment in the Negev. The activity of the Lauder Center is an essential element in the revival and reconstruction of the Negev and Southern Israel, these days more than ever, as the area still exists under the heavy shadow of the war, the hostages who are still being held in the Gaza Strip, and the soldiers who put their lives on the line protecting their country.

Baleshnikov said at the event that: "The Negev, and Be'er Sheva its capital, have become a national economic center in recent years. This was made possible by you, the young men and women who chose to make their home and pave their career paths in the Negev. I call on young academics who have yet to participate in the center's activities – to join us, and receive counseling and close guidance while you take your first steps in the world of employment in the Negev.'

Tzur Avner added: "Amid the deepest crisis our country has experienced, we are proud to support the residents of the Negev and work to create opportunities for growth, economic development, and quality employment. We hope that many of the young people we met today will be exposed to the promise that lies here in the Negev, and will choose to make it their home, which is indeed a decision holding both national and strategic value."

Zvika Hadar concluded: "On October 7, everything stopped. The ability to make other people laugh, or even to laugh ourselves was taken away from us. Even now, there are Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, and I pray for their safety and their swift return home. With the hope of their return as a guiding light, the work for the restoration and revival of the Negev goes on. Today, during my performance here at the Lauder Center, I was filled with pride after getting to meet all of you young students who are studying, working, and building your lives here in the Negev. I congratulate the center's team for the important work they are doing here to promote employment in the region.'"