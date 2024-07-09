Parents of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin launch 'Week of Goodness' to spread kindness amid war

Parents of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin announced their intention to launch a new initiative called "Week of Goodness" starting July 14, to add "kindness, good deeds, and generosity into the world," they announced on Monday.

According to their announcement, Goldberg-Polin's parents, Rachel, and Jon's new project is aimed at "infusing kindness," honoring the 120 hostages who are still in Gaza held by the terror organization Hamas. “We are living in a fractured time," stated Rachel Goldberg-Polin, "and our beloved hostages are in unimaginable darkness - this campaign is aimed at helping us bring more light into the world." Hersh Goldberg-Polin with parents Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin. (credit: Courtesy/The Media Line)

“Since October 7, we and all the other hostage families have been running to the ends of the earth to meet anyone who might be able to help us save our son Hersh and the other hostages. For one week, we will focus inwards and on our communities to further our efforts towards freeing our loved ones from captivity,” she further emphasized.

Itinerary of goodness

Starting on July 14, each day in the "Week of Goodness" will focus on a different aspect of community, Judaism, and the general betterment of the world. On Sunday, July 14, Rachel and Jon plan to hold an evening of communal singing with other hostage families at the Hostage Square in Tel Aviv (starting at 8:00 PM.)

The following day would focus on Judaism, with Goldberg-Polin's parents reading the Jewish bible, hoping to complete reading the five books of Moses, the Neviim, and Ketuvim. Due to the large volume of text hoped to be read, this event will begin on the 14 at 8:00 PM and is expected to last 24 hours.

To participate in this event, prior registration is required.

On the third and fourth days of the "Week of Goodness," Rachel and Jon Goldberg-Polin will do volunteer work in the area of Jerusalem and urge others to share how they volunteered that day online on Padlet. The goal of this event is for the hostages to return home to a "better world," according to the announcement.

On Thursday, July 18, on behalf of the hostages, the Goldberg-Polin duo will participate in a "separating challah" ceremony to separate up to 120 people and learn more about each. Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin's parents, together with their extended community, commissioned a new Torah and invited the public to join them as the new scroll will be welcomed into their synagogue at 8:00 PM at the Bnei Akiva Baka branch on Yehuda Street 37 in Jerusalem.

Finally, on Friday - the last day of the "Week of Goodness" - the Family Forum will lead a Kabalat Shabbat (Jewish Friday ceremony) at their tent in Jerusalem starting at 4:00 PM on Azza/Balfour junction.

To apply for the event on Monday 15th: Worldwide study bible

To join in-person volunteer work on 16-17th: Volunteering in the Merit of the Hostages

To take part in Thursday the 18th event: Hafrashat Challah

To take part in the dedication of a new Torah Scrolls: Hachnasat Sefer Torah