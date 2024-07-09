'This is the moment to bring them home': Hostage families march to Jerusalem in support of deal

Family members of hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza called on the Israeli public to join them in a march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem that will begin Wednesday and conclude in a rally in support of the current hostage deal Saturday night.

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, will participate in the four-day walk, and asked the Israeli public to join her.

"I am speaking to each and every one of you from my heart - come march with us."

"There is a deal that we must not miss, and only public pressure will prevent the deal from being torpedoed," she said."If there is one moment when it is time to get off the sofa and make your voice heard, I'm telling you, the moment has arrived," she said.

"Let's go from anguish to hope. Let's raise a great cry in favor of a deal that will bring everyone back."

"Come with us and together we will bring them back home." Natali Zangauker (left,) sister of Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker, and their mother Einav Zangauker (right) arrive for a police investigation in Tel Aviv, May 1, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Protests for the hostages have been ramping up significantly in the past week, as there have been media reports of a Hamas counter-offer to a hostage deal that Israeli officials say is close to a deal that Israel can accept.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that this is the closest Israel has ever been to a hostage deal, Yaron Avraham said on 103FM last week.

"Day of disruption"

The possibility of a feasible deal that would bring the hostages home has been used by protest organizations to mobilize protesters, and protests over the past weekend were some of the biggest and most significant since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Sunday saw a "day of disruption" - the final event in a four-day streak of protests for the hostages, that included many thousands of protesters at dozens of locations across the country. Some protesters called for elections as well as the return of the hostages. The day was reminiscent of days of disruption held during the judicial reform in terms of size and scope.

Protest organizations and hostage families are continuing to make the assertion that this is a moment of hope for the possibility of the hostages being released, and that the public must mobilize in order to create the public pressure to make this happen.