'Iran awaits us': Fmr. maj.-gen. discusses settling Hamas, Hezbollah conflicts

Major General (res.) Amos Gilad recently discussed the ongoing negotiations for the hostage deal and the tensions with Lebanon on 103FM radio.

Gilad began, "We need to return the hostages home now. This is the top priority. There is no victory without returning them. The media will reveal who failed, and they will not be forgiven. Gaza will become similar to Judea and Samaria. We are hitting Hamas, and we have destroyed entire military formations."

"If the prime minister told Sinwar to return the maximum number of hostages and that he would die after, he obviously wouldn't accept it. Hamas is a sworn enemy who has vowed to destroy Israelis. It's a religious order for them."

Gilad's statements on Lebanon and Iran

"The great enemy that awaits us is Iran, which has become a nuclear threshold state. The solution is to come to an agreement, strengthen ourselves, and learn from this conflict, or continue to bleed. If we reach an agreement, won't the Radwan Force be on the borders?"

"There are alternatives, and we need to consider them. There is a political position here, and we cannot bring order to the North if there is no order in the South first. Every time we hit a significant target in Lebanon, they increase their efforts. We will only continue to deteriorate this way."

In conclusion, Gilad stated, "We have to consider what the benefits are and what are our alternatives. If we are preparing a broad attack in Lebanon, then it is good that we eliminate them. If not, the 'elimination' would be a means, not an end."