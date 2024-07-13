70% of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign in new poll by Channel 12 - poll

A recent poll conducted by Channel 12 news revealed that most of the Israeli public believes that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should resign, either imminently or at the end of the war.

According to Channel 12's poll, 44% of respondents believe that Netanyahu should resign immediately, while an additional 28% think he should resign after the war. This combined figure indicates that 72% of the public supports his resignation now or after the war ends.

In contrast, 22% of those surveyed by Channel 12 believe that Netanyahu should remain in office. Even among Netanyahu's supporters, opinions are divided, with 50% agreeing he should resign immediately or post-war, while 42% feel he should not.

Israelis polled on perceptions of Netanyahu and hostage deal

Alongside these figures on Netanyahu, the poll also highlighted strong public support for a hostage deal despite some controversial terms that have been raised in light of the most recent negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

The poll also addressed Israeli public perceptions regarding responsibility for the October 7 attacks.

Nearly 40% of respondents hold Netanyahu primarily responsible for mishandling the situation. Channel 12's poll also notes other figures that the Israeli public perceives as bearing responsibility, including IDF Military Intelligence Directorate head Aharon Haliva, who was blamed by 18% of respondents, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi by 10%, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Director Ronen Bar by 7%, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant by 4%.

Channel 12's poll, conducted by Midgam Consulting and Research on Thursday, included a representative sample of the Israeli population aged 18 and over, with 502 respondents participating. The poll has a margin of error of ±4.4%.