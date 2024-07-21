Israel’s landscape – a photographic journey in the summer

Israel’s landscape is a bountiful gift to artists. However, it can be less than generous for the summer landscape photographer. The beauty of Israel’s summer scenes emerges only after grappling with the heat, harsh light, and rocky terrain. Capturing this beauty requires a tenacious effort, but the reward is a collection of images that reveal hidden splendor beneath the surface.

The high sun of summer casts harsh shadows, often unflattering to any subject. To capture the best of these scenes, be prepared to rise early for sunrises or stay late for sunsets.

Despite the challenges, excellent summer landscape photographs are within reach. The key is to adapt your approach and technique to these unique conditions. Remember, some pictures can only be taken in the summer, and we will explore those opportunities.

Summer is for the beach, and this tour will take us to two beaches. We start in Ashdod, and then take a short 34 km. (20 miles), 30-minute drive to Palmachim Beach.

Many landscape photographers prefer to avoid people or animals in their images. While it’s understandable to think that landscapes shouldn’t include people or animals, consider the narrative power of adding a person to a landscape photo. It can tell a deeper story about the scale or experience of a place, adding a layer of depth to your photography. Birds on a wire (credit: Jay Garfinkel)

I sometimes use people or animals as elements that enhance the scene. For example, a person walking along the shoreline can add a sense of movement and life to an otherwise static landscape. That’s why I’ve chosen these locations.

The individual or animals are not the main focus; instead, the emphasis is on capturing the essence of the beach on a bright summer day.

Whether you want to convey the enchantment of an environment or the scale of a particular place, intentionally adding people or animals to your landscapes can help achieve the desired effect. This genre of photography is known as environmental portraiture, a style of photography that emphasizes the relationship between a person and the surrounding environment. The interaction between people and their surroundings can be a wellspring of creativity, allowing you to capture the beauty and impact of a place.

Ashdod

Ashdod’s beach promenade invites photographers to immerse themselves in a world of Mediterranean coastal charm.

This seaside gem, where the paved walkway embraces the sandy shores, offers a captivating blend of natural beauty and artistic expression. Its ever-changing hues and rhythmic waves provide a mesmerizing backdrop for seascape photography. Walk along the promenade; geometric patterns and leading lines guide your gaze, creating a harmonious fusion between the artificial and the natural. The paved walkway offers a seamless transition from the urban landscape to the sandy shores, blurring the boundaries between the two locations.

By car, follow Waze to our first location, the Separate Bathing Beach.

Birds on a wire

I selected this location as the first photo of the day while the temperature is still cool at the beach and before the sun and humidity set in. There is no guarantee that the sea birds will come to rest on the railing that runs into the water.

Here is where patience pays off and some good luck. To make the picture work, you must calm the seas to a glassy surface. Here is where you need to use your neutral density (ND) filter. A neutral density filter allows you to use slower shutter speeds to blur elements like water and clouds and to use wider apertures (lower f-numbers) even in bright conditions.

To make the sea calm, begin with a 15-second exposure. If that is not calm enough because the sea is rough that day, reduce the light even more with an ND 8 for a 30-second exposure. In this photo, the birds add to the overall landscape drama. Look at this photo and ask yourself, if there were no birds in the picture, how would that change the feeling you have about the picture? Better or worse? You should ask this question every time you consider adding a person or an animal to the image you shoot.

Setting sun

As photographers, we often chase the perfect shot, meticulously planning every detail. But what if we allowed a touch of serendipity into our process? Embracing the unexpected can transform our photography from snapshots to captivating stories. Serendipity, a blend of chance and intuition, reveals moments we cannot script. I thought I was finished for the day and, after packing my gear, headed for the parking lot. Quite unexpectedly, I saw this sun setting, illuminating the water and throwing the sea barrier into dark shadows. I could not have planned it better and, in fact, didn’t plan it at all.

The end of a perfect summer evening stroll on the beach. So, fellow photographers, open yourselves to a chance opportunity. This is a good reminder that the best photographs are often unplanned.

Next stop, Palmachim Beach.

Palmachim Beach

Beautiful natural scenery with sandy dunes, rocky cliffs, and a picturesque rocky bay provides Palmachim Beach with excellent landscape and nature photography opportunities. Take a moment to view the Mediterranean Sea and the Tel Aviv skyline in the background, making great seascape shots. While lifeguards are only present during the summer’s daytime hours, Palmachim Beach has no official closing time and remains open around the clock 24/7. There is a fee for the parking lot, but the beach is otherwise free.

Lazy summer day

After you park, start walking toward the beach, but before descending the stairway ramp, look toward your left. There is a small kiosk and balcony. Head there as your first stop. You now have the height advantage and can look at the entire beach from every direction.

This photograph demonstrates how adding people to your landscapes can create a narrative or mood. For instance, gazing out at the sea can evoke a sense of contemplation or longing. At the same time, a group of friends playing on the beach can convey a feeling of joy and fellowship. This approach allows you to tell a more complete story about the environment and its impact, inviting viewers to experience the place as you do.

Fishing alone

After capturing the beach scene from the heights, it’s time to descend to the shoreline and walk to your right for about 200 meters (650 feet) until you come to the rocky inlet frequented by fishermen. The sight of a lone fisherman in this setting immediately brings to mind the seascape paintings by Edward Hopper. This is a powerful example of how including a person in the frame can transform a landscape photo by providing a sense of scale. For instance, the vast expanse of water at the Mediterranean Sea dwarfs the individual in the frame.

A person in a landscape can add depth and interest to an image that would seem incomplete or less impactful if, for example, the fisherman were not there.

As we wrap up our summer photography guide, remember that serendipity lies in unplanned moments and unexpected opportunities. Embracing these can reveal hidden beauty. Take the time to slow down and notice the small details around you – the wet rocks on the shore or scattered sea shells that form a pattern.

These moments can transform your photos. Not every shot needs to be perfect. Blurred images, lens flares, or overexposed skies can add character and depth. Sometimes, imperfections make an image more memorable and unique. Finally, trust your intuition – great photographs often come from gut feelings. Change your angle or linger longer. Our best work comes when we follow our instincts.

By embracing these principles, you’ll capture the essence of summer landscapes. Stay tuned for next month’s column, where we’ll explore more techniques and locations to enhance your photography journey through Israel’s stunning scenery.■

Jay Garfinkel is a Jerusalem fine art still life and landscape photographer who has exhibited widely in the United States and Israel. His work has been featured in Landscape Photography Magazine and LensCulture online magazine. To view his work, go to https://jaygarfinkel.zenfolio.com/ © 2024 Jay Garfinkel