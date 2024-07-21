Ben-Gvir: Israel will dismantle Palestinian Authority if US imposes sanctions on ministers

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has warned that if the Biden administration imposes sanctions on Israeli government ministers, Israel will respond by "completely dismantling the Palestinian Authority, including all its institutions and economy."

In response to recent reports that the Biden administration is considering imposing sanctions on Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Minister Ben-Gvir issued a strong statement on Saturday condemning the potential move. The administration’s reported frustration with the Israeli government's policy of expanding Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the ministers' support for such actions has led to discussions of escalating measures against them.

According to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, who cited three senior American officials, the National Security Council at the White House held a significant meeting this past week to discuss these potential sanctions. The Biden administration holds Smotrich and Ben-Gvir responsible for undermining security in Judea and Samaria and leading the government's policies in these areas.

Minister Ben-Gvir stated, "The report that the Biden administration is considering imposing sanctions on me and the Finance Minister is serious. The very act of imposing sanctions on Israeli citizens by the American administration, which has already begun, constitutes a severe violation of Israeli sovereignty." Judges arrive at the International Court of Justice at the start of a hearing where South Africa requests new emergency measures over Israel's attacks on Rafah, as part of an ongoing case South Africa filed at the ICJ in December last year, The Hague, Netherlands May 17, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

He further criticized the Biden administration's approach, saying, "It is no wonder that those who show leniency towards the global terror arm in Tehran, fund terrorist regimes like the Palestinian Authority that reward those who murder Jews with regular salaries, and prevent Israel from obtaining essential weapons to combat terrorism, seek to impose sanctions on Israeli leaders who 'sinned' by demanding a more decisive war against terrorism."

The consideration of sanctions follows the Knesset’s decision to advance the planning and construction of an additional 5,000 housing units in settlements and to legalize five outposts. Earlier this year, when US President Joe Biden signed a new order sanctioning certain settlers, White House officials had advised targeting Smotrich and Ben-Gvir specifically. However, Biden initially rejected this proposal, arguing that the US should not impose sanctions on elected officials in democratic countries.

Since then, sanctions have been imposed on some of Smotrich’s and Ben-Gvir’s supporters and associates, but not on the ministers themselves. Now, many officials in the Biden administration believe that this issue should be reconsidered. US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew suggested engaging in dialogue with Smotrich first in an attempt to alter his behavior, but emphasized that no decisions have been made yet.

ICJ ruling

This development comes amid the Friday International Court of Justice ruling in The Hague, which declared "Israel's presence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem is illegal." The ruling has been met with strong criticism from Israeli officials, who argue that it mixes political and legal issues and does not contribute to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Several Israeli ministers, including Orit Strock, Smotrich, and Ben-Gvir, have responded on social media, calling for "Sovereignty now." Ben-Gvir added, "The decision of the International Court of Justice in The Hague proves once again that this is a definitively antisemitic and political organization. We will not accept moral preaching from them. It is time for governance and sovereignty."