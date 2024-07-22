'Israel is US's most important ally': PM Netanyahu describes upcoming Biden meeting

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for his US visit on Monday ahead of his upcoming speech at Congress and meeting with US President Joe Biden.

I am making an important visit to the US because Israel is fighting on seven fronts and at a time of great political uncertainty in Washington," Netanyahu said before taking off.

"Netanyahu referred to Biden's withdrawal from the race, saying, "I am supposed to meet with President Joe Biden, whom I have known for over 40 years. This will be an opportunity to thank him for the things he did for Israel, both during the war and during his years as a senator, as vice president, and as president."

The prime minister clarified that "in the coming months, we will work together to release all our hostages, we will cooperate in achieving victory over Hamas, we will cooperate in repelling terrorism and the aggression of Iran's axis of evil, and we will also ensure that all our residents, in the North and the South, return safely to their homes.

'The importance of bipartisan support for Israel'

"This visit is the fourth time I am speaking to both houses of Congress as prime minister of Israel. In my speech, I will emphasize the importance of bipartisan support for Israel, and I will address our friends on both sides and tell them that regardless of who will be elected to lead the American people, Israel is the most important ally of the United States in the Middle East, an irreplaceable ally." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with the delegation accompanying him. July 22, 2024. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

A large delegation of soldiers, those wounded, and representatives of 12 hostages' families will take part in the diplomatic visit. Netanyahu is set to address both houses of Congress on Wednesday evening with an audience expected to include more than 500 senators and members of the House of Representatives.

In parallel to his visit, Israeli and Jewish organizations, including families of hostages, are planning to demonstrate against him and demand that he promote a deal that will lead to the return of the Israeli hostages.